Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University puts the learner experience at the heart of its vision for quality in the age of artificial intelligence
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) 11 November 2026: Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) held its main event for World Quality Week 2026 under the theme “Reimagining Quality: From the House of Quality to the Future of Excellence,” in line with this year’s global theme, “Quality: Powering Performance.” The event was part of the University’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its leadership in developing the smart education ecosystem and to redefine quality and institutional excellence in response to rapid change in the age of artificial intelligence (AI).
The virtual event brought together academics, experts, learners, and alumni. It reflected a broader approach to quality that builds on quality assurance and compliance with standards. The University is placing greater emphasis on creating value, improving efficiency, and using smart technologies responsibly so its work on quality delivers tangible, lasting results.
Participants exchanged views on the future of quality in digital education and explored how AI could improve learning and services while preserving accuracy, accountability, and human judgment. All three are essential to building trust and sustaining institutional excellence.
From dialogue to measurable improvement
A panel discussion explored differing views on how AI could speed up service delivery and improve outcomes while upholding quality standards, accuracy, accountability, and human oversight.
The event also gave learners and alumni an opportunity to share their views on the future of quality. Learners enrolled in the Doctor of Philosophy in Quality Management program presented research projects, highlighting the academic community’s role in developing innovative solutions to institutional challenges.
The event highlighted the HBMSU Quality Charter, which puts impact and results at the center of the University’s efforts to build a culture of quality. Its six commitments are to create meaningful added value, simplify processes and improve them continuously, deliver faster while maintaining trust, innovate responsibly, make quality a shared responsibility, and translate quality efforts into measurable results.
The University presented two proposed initiatives to improve the learner experience and make academic processes more efficient. The first aims to give learners feedback from faculty sooner so they can better understand and improve their performance in academic assessments.
Dr. Fahad Alsaadi, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at HBMSU, said the event reflected the University’s commitment to making quality principles part of its everyday practice. “We are developing ways to measure performance in higher education so we can show how improvements affect the learner experience and the quality of academic services. This work builds on HBMSU’s experience in preparing specialists in quality and excellence at three academic levels through the Bachelor of Business and Quality Management, the Master of Science in Organizational Excellence, and the Doctor of Philosophy in Quality Management. The event gives us an opportunity to explore how AI can support academic decisions while preserving accuracy, accountability, and the role of the people who make them.”
He added, “What sets this initiative apart is its focus on the results we can achieve after the event. We want to put the ideas and recommendations from our discussions into practice. With the proposed initiatives and 90 days of follow-up and measurement, we aim to improve the learner experience, make academic services more efficient, and strengthen a culture of continuous improvement in which everyone at the University shares responsibility.”
A culture of quality that shapes the future
The University’s World Quality Week program runs from 9 to 13 November 2026 and includes interactive activities and surveys on the potential for AI to improve learning and services while safeguarding accuracy, accountability, and human judgment. The program invites the University community to consider the future of quality and help identify priorities for improvement.
The initiative reaffirms HBMSU’s commitment to strengthening its position as a leader in quality, excellence, and smart education. The University is bringing together knowledge, technology, and responsible innovation across the institution to advance education and serve the community over the long term.
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For further information, please contact:
The virtual event brought together academics, experts, learners, and alumni. It reflected a broader approach to quality that builds on quality assurance and compliance with standards. The University is placing greater emphasis on creating value, improving efficiency, and using smart technologies responsibly so its work on quality delivers tangible, lasting results.
Participants exchanged views on the future of quality in digital education and explored how AI could improve learning and services while preserving accuracy, accountability, and human judgment. All three are essential to building trust and sustaining institutional excellence.
From dialogue to measurable improvement
A panel discussion explored differing views on how AI could speed up service delivery and improve outcomes while upholding quality standards, accuracy, accountability, and human oversight.
The event also gave learners and alumni an opportunity to share their views on the future of quality. Learners enrolled in the Doctor of Philosophy in Quality Management program presented research projects, highlighting the academic community’s role in developing innovative solutions to institutional challenges.
The event highlighted the HBMSU Quality Charter, which puts impact and results at the center of the University’s efforts to build a culture of quality. Its six commitments are to create meaningful added value, simplify processes and improve them continuously, deliver faster while maintaining trust, innovate responsibly, make quality a shared responsibility, and translate quality efforts into measurable results.
The University presented two proposed initiatives to improve the learner experience and make academic processes more efficient. The first aims to give learners feedback from faculty sooner so they can better understand and improve their performance in academic assessments.
Dr. Fahad Alsaadi, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at HBMSU, said the event reflected the University’s commitment to making quality principles part of its everyday practice. “We are developing ways to measure performance in higher education so we can show how improvements affect the learner experience and the quality of academic services. This work builds on HBMSU’s experience in preparing specialists in quality and excellence at three academic levels through the Bachelor of Business and Quality Management, the Master of Science in Organizational Excellence, and the Doctor of Philosophy in Quality Management. The event gives us an opportunity to explore how AI can support academic decisions while preserving accuracy, accountability, and the role of the people who make them.”
He added, “What sets this initiative apart is its focus on the results we can achieve after the event. We want to put the ideas and recommendations from our discussions into practice. With the proposed initiatives and 90 days of follow-up and measurement, we aim to improve the learner experience, make academic services more efficient, and strengthen a culture of continuous improvement in which everyone at the University shares responsibility.”
A culture of quality that shapes the future
The University’s World Quality Week program runs from 9 to 13 November 2026 and includes interactive activities and surveys on the potential for AI to improve learning and services while safeguarding accuracy, accountability, and human judgment. The program invites the University community to consider the future of quality and help identify priorities for improvement.
The initiative reaffirms HBMSU’s commitment to strengthening its position as a leader in quality, excellence, and smart education. The University is bringing together knowledge, technology, and responsible innovation across the institution to advance education and serve the community over the long term.
-Ends-
For further information, please contact:
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