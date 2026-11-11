ISM Middle East Closes 2026 Edition with Global Sourcing Success and Announces Landmark 20th Edition for September 2027
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, UAE, 11 November 2026:
ISM Middle East 2026 has concluded three days of high-impact sweets and snacks sourcing at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), bringing together 280 exhibitors from 37 countries and 14377 trade visitors. Held from 3-5 November, the 2026 edition connected global manufacturers directly with decision-makers from leading retail, wholesale, eCommerce, hospitality, and distribution powerhouses, including Carrefour, Noon, Emirates Flight Catering, IMG World of Adventures, Talabat, Spinneys, Lulu Group International, McDonalds, Ikea, Dubai Duty Free, Jaleel cash and carry, DP World, Amazon and so many more.
Integrating key purchasing streams from plant-based bakery and functional sugar-free confectionery to premium chocolate and savoury snacks the exhibition floor served as a direct pulse on shifting consumer preferences. Alongside direct sourcing, the co-located Foodtech Summit brought together industry leaders from Ferrero, Nestlé, Mondelēz International, Mars to examine smart snacking, functional formulations, and sustainable growth across the Middle East. Co-location with Gulfood Manufacturing, Private Label Middle East, and GulfHost further expanded business pathways across the complete food value chain.
Building on this momentum, organisers announced that the landmark 20th edition of ISM Middle East will take place from 14-16 September 2027, expanding across six halls at DWTC ahead of the crucial Q4 retail period under the theme, “What will the world crave next?”
Mark Napier, Vice President, ISM Middle East, inD, said: “ISM Middle East 2026 has defied expectations, delivering excellent attendance and uniting high-intent buyers driven by real purchasing momentum and commercial resolve. Over the past year, external concerns surrounding geopolitical dynamics and their potential impact on participation have proved entirely unfounded; global commitment to this market has never been more resolute. The resounding success of this edition stands as a powerful testament to Dubai’s unmatched status as the world’s definitive destination for international trade and events. A city where world-class logistics, seamless transport, and absolute safety provide an unshakable foundation for global business success.”
“The success of ISM Middle East reflects both the strength of the region’s sweets and snacks market and the power of the ISM brand. Specifically, this year the overwhelming feedback of our exhibitors confirms how important physical presence is to gain and keep trust in business relations in this region and how the show has become a trusted platform connecting international manufacturers with buyers across the Middle East and beyond. As we prepare for the landmark 20th edition, our ambition is to open-up this opportunity to even more manufacturers, helping buyers respond to evolving consumer preferences”, Denis Steker, Senior Vice President, International, Koelnmesse, added.
Across the exhibition halls, manufacturers showcased how familiar categories are being reworked to meet accelerating consumer demand for active nutrition, novel flavour pairings, and sensory elevation. Plant-based and protein-enriched bakery featured prominently, with Latvia’s The Beginnings introducing Almond Protein Cookies made with buckwheat flour, and Zydus Wellness’ RiteBite Max Protein unveiling crisp millet wafer protein bars. In functional confectionery, China’s Guangdong Fuwei Health Technology Co., Ltd. demonstrated centre-filled pectin gummy technology that encapsulates active vitamins within the core, while Guangdong Xinle Foods highlighted its DOSFARM range of functional sugar-free mints and Vitamin C tablets.
Format innovation and textural experimentation provided further avenues for shelf differentiation. Germany’s Trolli introduced its Extruded Gummi Candy Sour Strapz, while Spain’s Cafosa Gum presented advanced gum-base technology for functional applications across sticks, tabs, and compressed formats. Freeze-dried candy and gourmet marshmallows took center stage with Spain’s Frezzyks, and Spain’s Productos Churruca expanded roasted corn and legume-based offerings across savoury snacking categories.
Regional flavour profiles and premium chocolate craftsmanship also drove substantial buyer engagement. UAE-based LEE Chocolate presented Dubai/Kunafa pistachio formats alongside no-added-sugar lines, while Poland’s Millano Group demonstrated the breadth of its private-label chocolate capabilities. Artion Greek Foods introduced Grace, an artisanal dark chocolate made with 100 percent cocoa, cranberries, quinoa, and cinnamon, and Spain’s Lapasion attracted interest with Sweet Popcorn Turron, a chocolate-coated popcorn blending snacking with traditional confectionery. Marking a historic milestone at the show, UAE-based Snackin unveiled a refreshed brand identity to signify its evolving presence after 37 years in the market.
Reflecting the commercial productivity on site, Mohd Farman, Confectionery Buyer at IMG Worlds of Adventure, said: “It exceeded every expectation. At ISM Middle East, we discovered new international confectionery brands and products we had never seen before, and we have already started conversations with several of them. We came away with excellent pricing and real opportunities to take forward with our team.
Samuel Toro, Co-Founder of Frezzyks, highlighted strong international demand from Middle Eastern and US buyers for gourmet marshmallows featuring unconventional flavour combinations, while Ernesto del Río of Lapasion emphasised growing opportunities in sugar-free and protein-enriched products, and Mohamad Chaker Al Absi, CEO of Chocolala LLC, confirmed productive discussions with buyers from the GCC, Europe, and Africa seeking scaled manufacturing capacity and customized flavour profiles.
Product innovation across the event was benchmarked through the annual ISM Middle East Awards. Artion Greek Foods secured Best Chocolate Product for Grace Dark Chocolate, Frezzyks was awarded Best Hard and Soft Candy for Marshys Gourmet Marshmallows, and PRESTIGE won Best Health and Functional Snack for its PRESTIGE Wellness Sandwich Biscuits with Ube Cream. Sinmas Australia Pty Limited received Best Baked or Biscuit Product, while Germany’s Powermints took home Best Packaging Design for Compass Intense Golden Yuzu.
A spokesperson from PRESTIGE Bulgaria noted that winning the award provided an exceptional platform to connect with international buyers seeking healthier, flavour-forward indulgences combining wholegrain oats, ube cream, and zero added sugar.
A Milestone 20th Edition with a Clear Commercial Ambition
The 20th edition of ISM Middle East marks a major milestone in the sweets and snacks trade landscape. Returning to Dubai World Trade Centre from 14-16 September 2027, the event will bring buyers and suppliers together ahead of the key Q4 trading period, driving new business growth through expanded international participation and a broader product showcase.
The 2027 show is being developed to include conferences and expert discussions, The Sweet Lab – Live, innovation showcases, and enhanced buyer networking and matchmaking. These features will support product discovery and help participants translate ideas into business opportunities.
For more information, visit
– Ends –
About inD
ISM Middle East 2026 has concluded three days of high-impact sweets and snacks sourcing at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), bringing together 280 exhibitors from 37 countries and 14377 trade visitors. Held from 3-5 November, the 2026 edition connected global manufacturers directly with decision-makers from leading retail, wholesale, eCommerce, hospitality, and distribution powerhouses, including Carrefour, Noon, Emirates Flight Catering, IMG World of Adventures, Talabat, Spinneys, Lulu Group International, McDonalds, Ikea, Dubai Duty Free, Jaleel cash and carry, DP World, Amazon and so many more.
Integrating key purchasing streams from plant-based bakery and functional sugar-free confectionery to premium chocolate and savoury snacks the exhibition floor served as a direct pulse on shifting consumer preferences. Alongside direct sourcing, the co-located Foodtech Summit brought together industry leaders from Ferrero, Nestlé, Mondelēz International, Mars to examine smart snacking, functional formulations, and sustainable growth across the Middle East. Co-location with Gulfood Manufacturing, Private Label Middle East, and GulfHost further expanded business pathways across the complete food value chain.
Building on this momentum, organisers announced that the landmark 20th edition of ISM Middle East will take place from 14-16 September 2027, expanding across six halls at DWTC ahead of the crucial Q4 retail period under the theme, “What will the world crave next?”
Mark Napier, Vice President, ISM Middle East, inD, said: “ISM Middle East 2026 has defied expectations, delivering excellent attendance and uniting high-intent buyers driven by real purchasing momentum and commercial resolve. Over the past year, external concerns surrounding geopolitical dynamics and their potential impact on participation have proved entirely unfounded; global commitment to this market has never been more resolute. The resounding success of this edition stands as a powerful testament to Dubai’s unmatched status as the world’s definitive destination for international trade and events. A city where world-class logistics, seamless transport, and absolute safety provide an unshakable foundation for global business success.”
“The success of ISM Middle East reflects both the strength of the region’s sweets and snacks market and the power of the ISM brand. Specifically, this year the overwhelming feedback of our exhibitors confirms how important physical presence is to gain and keep trust in business relations in this region and how the show has become a trusted platform connecting international manufacturers with buyers across the Middle East and beyond. As we prepare for the landmark 20th edition, our ambition is to open-up this opportunity to even more manufacturers, helping buyers respond to evolving consumer preferences”, Denis Steker, Senior Vice President, International, Koelnmesse, added.
Across the exhibition halls, manufacturers showcased how familiar categories are being reworked to meet accelerating consumer demand for active nutrition, novel flavour pairings, and sensory elevation. Plant-based and protein-enriched bakery featured prominently, with Latvia’s The Beginnings introducing Almond Protein Cookies made with buckwheat flour, and Zydus Wellness’ RiteBite Max Protein unveiling crisp millet wafer protein bars. In functional confectionery, China’s Guangdong Fuwei Health Technology Co., Ltd. demonstrated centre-filled pectin gummy technology that encapsulates active vitamins within the core, while Guangdong Xinle Foods highlighted its DOSFARM range of functional sugar-free mints and Vitamin C tablets.
Format innovation and textural experimentation provided further avenues for shelf differentiation. Germany’s Trolli introduced its Extruded Gummi Candy Sour Strapz, while Spain’s Cafosa Gum presented advanced gum-base technology for functional applications across sticks, tabs, and compressed formats. Freeze-dried candy and gourmet marshmallows took center stage with Spain’s Frezzyks, and Spain’s Productos Churruca expanded roasted corn and legume-based offerings across savoury snacking categories.
Regional flavour profiles and premium chocolate craftsmanship also drove substantial buyer engagement. UAE-based LEE Chocolate presented Dubai/Kunafa pistachio formats alongside no-added-sugar lines, while Poland’s Millano Group demonstrated the breadth of its private-label chocolate capabilities. Artion Greek Foods introduced Grace, an artisanal dark chocolate made with 100 percent cocoa, cranberries, quinoa, and cinnamon, and Spain’s Lapasion attracted interest with Sweet Popcorn Turron, a chocolate-coated popcorn blending snacking with traditional confectionery. Marking a historic milestone at the show, UAE-based Snackin unveiled a refreshed brand identity to signify its evolving presence after 37 years in the market.
Reflecting the commercial productivity on site, Mohd Farman, Confectionery Buyer at IMG Worlds of Adventure, said: “It exceeded every expectation. At ISM Middle East, we discovered new international confectionery brands and products we had never seen before, and we have already started conversations with several of them. We came away with excellent pricing and real opportunities to take forward with our team.
Samuel Toro, Co-Founder of Frezzyks, highlighted strong international demand from Middle Eastern and US buyers for gourmet marshmallows featuring unconventional flavour combinations, while Ernesto del Río of Lapasion emphasised growing opportunities in sugar-free and protein-enriched products, and Mohamad Chaker Al Absi, CEO of Chocolala LLC, confirmed productive discussions with buyers from the GCC, Europe, and Africa seeking scaled manufacturing capacity and customized flavour profiles.
Product innovation across the event was benchmarked through the annual ISM Middle East Awards. Artion Greek Foods secured Best Chocolate Product for Grace Dark Chocolate, Frezzyks was awarded Best Hard and Soft Candy for Marshys Gourmet Marshmallows, and PRESTIGE won Best Health and Functional Snack for its PRESTIGE Wellness Sandwich Biscuits with Ube Cream. Sinmas Australia Pty Limited received Best Baked or Biscuit Product, while Germany’s Powermints took home Best Packaging Design for Compass Intense Golden Yuzu.
A spokesperson from PRESTIGE Bulgaria noted that winning the award provided an exceptional platform to connect with international buyers seeking healthier, flavour-forward indulgences combining wholegrain oats, ube cream, and zero added sugar.
A Milestone 20th Edition with a Clear Commercial Ambition
The 20th edition of ISM Middle East marks a major milestone in the sweets and snacks trade landscape. Returning to Dubai World Trade Centre from 14-16 September 2027, the event will bring buyers and suppliers together ahead of the key Q4 trading period, driving new business growth through expanded international participation and a broader product showcase.
The 2027 show is being developed to include conferences and expert discussions, The Sweet Lab – Live, innovation showcases, and enhanced buyer networking and matchmaking. These features will support product discovery and help participants translate ideas into business opportunities.
For more information, visit
– Ends –
About inD
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