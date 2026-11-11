MBRF and UNDP offer 500 training scholarships for Dubai Government employees
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, UAE, 11 November 2026- The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) has launched a series of specialized knowledge initiatives and programs as part of the ‘UAE Innovates 2026’ activities. This aligns with its commitment to fostering a culture of innovation, leveraging knowledge to develop skills and capabilities, and enhancing talent readiness to keep pace with rapid transformations and future needs.
As part of these efforts, MBRF’s training scholarship initiative is being offered in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) through the ‘Future Skills Academy.’ The initiative offers 500 specialized training scholarships in innovation and future skills for employees of Dubai Government entities. This helps them acquire the knowledge and expertise needed to keep pace with digital advancements, thereby enhancing workplace practices and institutional performance.
The initiative features a range of training programs spanning design thinking, systems thinking, innovation management, and their applications in the age of artificial intelligence (AI). These include ‘Design Thinking for Innovators,’ ‘Systems Thinking Basics,’ ‘Innovation Management,’ ‘Innovation in Government: Navigating the Age of AI,’ and ‘Strategic Innovation: Building and Sustaining Innovative Organizations.’ The initiative is set to conclude with the ‘I Am an Innovator’ workshop, which focuses on transforming ideas and concepts acquired through the training programs into practical applications and projects. The aim is to enhance the practical impact of training and integrate innovative practices into the workplace.
H.E. Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said: “The UAE continues to reinforce its position as a leading global model for driving innovation, while leveraging knowledge and human capabilities to shape the future. In line with this vision, we remain committed to launching high-quality learning and development opportunities as part of ‘UAE Innovates,’ including various training scholarships offered through the ‘Future Skills Academy.’ These opportunities contribute to developing human capital, enhancing talent readiness, and empowering individuals to contribute effectively to development as well as the creation of a knowledge-based and innovation-driven economy.”
Furthermore, MBRF continues its efforts to strengthen the role of innovation, creativity, and scientific research through its Digital Knowledge Hub (DKH) by developing a specialized knowledge library that provides researchers and interested audiences with access to diverse content covering education, scientific research, knowledge-based creativity, entrepreneurship, and the digital economy. The DKH offers trusted knowledge resources that support skill development, enrich knowledge, and unlock broader opportunities for learning and research.
As part of these ongoing efforts, MBRF is also organizing a series of interactive workshops titled ‘Innovation in Knowledge’ at several universities. The workshops explore knowledge-based innovation, AI, and research and development (R&D), highlighting the various applications of modern technologies in developing ideas and transforming them into innovative solutions. The workshops aim to raise awareness of the importance of innovation in knowledge production and its application across various fields.
As part of these efforts, MBRF’s training scholarship initiative is being offered in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) through the ‘Future Skills Academy.’ The initiative offers 500 specialized training scholarships in innovation and future skills for employees of Dubai Government entities. This helps them acquire the knowledge and expertise needed to keep pace with digital advancements, thereby enhancing workplace practices and institutional performance.
The initiative features a range of training programs spanning design thinking, systems thinking, innovation management, and their applications in the age of artificial intelligence (AI). These include ‘Design Thinking for Innovators,’ ‘Systems Thinking Basics,’ ‘Innovation Management,’ ‘Innovation in Government: Navigating the Age of AI,’ and ‘Strategic Innovation: Building and Sustaining Innovative Organizations.’ The initiative is set to conclude with the ‘I Am an Innovator’ workshop, which focuses on transforming ideas and concepts acquired through the training programs into practical applications and projects. The aim is to enhance the practical impact of training and integrate innovative practices into the workplace.
H.E. Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said: “The UAE continues to reinforce its position as a leading global model for driving innovation, while leveraging knowledge and human capabilities to shape the future. In line with this vision, we remain committed to launching high-quality learning and development opportunities as part of ‘UAE Innovates,’ including various training scholarships offered through the ‘Future Skills Academy.’ These opportunities contribute to developing human capital, enhancing talent readiness, and empowering individuals to contribute effectively to development as well as the creation of a knowledge-based and innovation-driven economy.”
Furthermore, MBRF continues its efforts to strengthen the role of innovation, creativity, and scientific research through its Digital Knowledge Hub (DKH) by developing a specialized knowledge library that provides researchers and interested audiences with access to diverse content covering education, scientific research, knowledge-based creativity, entrepreneurship, and the digital economy. The DKH offers trusted knowledge resources that support skill development, enrich knowledge, and unlock broader opportunities for learning and research.
As part of these ongoing efforts, MBRF is also organizing a series of interactive workshops titled ‘Innovation in Knowledge’ at several universities. The workshops explore knowledge-based innovation, AI, and research and development (R&D), highlighting the various applications of modern technologies in developing ideas and transforming them into innovative solutions. The workshops aim to raise awareness of the importance of innovation in knowledge production and its application across various fields.
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