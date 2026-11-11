North 9 unveils its first three automotive brands, bringing specialist creations to the GCC
(MENAFN- OMC) Dubai, UAE, 11 November 2026: North 9, the UAE-born automotive house dedicated to bringing distinctive automotive brands and creations to the GCC, has unveiled its first three portfolio brands: Retro9, OilstainLab and Real Motors. Spanning a bespoke 911, a limited-production performance car and a design-led electric motorcycle, the announcement marks an important milestone in North 9's ambition to connect the region's collectors and enthusiasts with some of the world's most distinctive automotive projects.
Built around three core pillars of Heritage, Performance and Design, North 9 brings together specialist automotive brands that challenge convention through craftsmanship, engineering and individuality. Its inaugural portfolio reflects the diversity of the region's automotive culture, offering collectors access to machines that combine rarity, character and innovation.
Heritage: Retro9
Representing North 9's Heritage pillar is Retro9, North 9’s own build programme, dedicated to reimagining iconic 911 models through bespoke backdating and craftsmanship.
Its first GCC commission is a backdated 911 inspired by the celebrated 964, pairing the timeless proportions and character of the original with a contemporary interpretation of its design and driving experience. More than a restoration exercise, each Retro9 build places individuality and attention to detail at its heart, honouring the original car’s heritage while introducing carefully considered enhancements.
Performance: OilstainLab
Under its Performance pillar, North 9 has partnered with California-based automaker Oilstainlab as its exclusive regional partner. Founded by twins Nikita and Iliya Bridan, Oilstainlab operates at the intersection of engineering, culture, mischief, and extreme performance, creating pure, unfiltered machines built strictly for true maniacs.
Before building the future, Oilstainlab built its past: the Half11, a brutal, alternate-history 1960s prototype. That spirit culminates in the centrepiece of the partnership, the HF-11, a hyper-light, bespoke hypercar offering just 25 owners the analogue driving experience of the past, layered with the latest in technology, safety, and performance.
“The culture of motorsport, collecting, and backing uncompromising visions in the GCC is unmatched,” said Nikita Bridan, Co-Founder and CEO of Oilstainlab. “We are excited to find our tribe of maniacs—those crazy enough to demand more from their machines and from themselves. North 9 shares our obsession with exclusivity and performance, making them the ideal partner to bring the Half11 and HF-11 to the region.”
North 9 will debut Oilstainlab in the region with the original Half11 prototype, while the first customer models of the HF-11 are set to arrive in the GCC in the second half of 2027.
Design: Real Motors
Completing North 9's inaugural portfolio under its Design pillar is Real Motors, an engineering initiative exploring the future of mechanical systems through its Future Machines™ projects, combining engineering, innovative materials and distinctive design. Real Motors creates machines that challenge traditional approaches to mobility while maintaining a strong connection between the rider and the machine.
Its first project introduced through North 9 is Project: ARES, an electric motorcycle that reimagines the classic Café Racer through a contemporary design philosophy.
With an exposed structure that celebrates its engineering, Project: ARES combines minimalist aesthetics with an electric powertrain designed to deliver immediate and uninterrupted response. Its design places equal emphasis on performance, functionality and the experience of riding.
“Timeless design is not about creating something that never ages. It is about creating something that never stops making us feel,” said Michael Feng, Co-founder of Real Motors, “Bringing Real Motors to the GCC marks a significant step in sharing our vision of timeless, human-centred design with the world.”
Building a new home for specialist automotive brands in the GCC
Commenting on the announcement, Danial Mausoof, Founder of North 9, said: "The GCC has one of the most passionate car cultures in the world, with collectors who appreciate the craftsmanship, engineering and stories behind exceptional machines. With North 9, we want to create a platform where specialist brands can find the right audience and enthusiasts can discover automotive creations that are unique to the region.
“Retro9, OilstainLab and Real Motors are where North 9 begins, not where it ends. There is much more to come, and we can’t wait to share it with the region.”
Nael Afieh, Co-Founder of North 9, added: "For us, it's always been about the details that make a machine special, from its engineering and design to the experience it creates. We want North 9 to be a home for projects that stay with you long after you've seen them."
To support customers in the region, North 9 has appointed Dubai-based Performansion as its UAE service partner. Looking ahead, North 9 is already in ongoing discussions with additional specialist automotive marques from Italy, the UK and the US. Further brand announcements, alongside the next Retro9 commission, are expected in 2027 as North 9 prepares to expand its presence across the GCC, with Saudi Arabia and Qatar identified as its next priority markets.
For more information, visit or the official Instagram page here.
-ENDS-
Built around three core pillars of Heritage, Performance and Design, North 9 brings together specialist automotive brands that challenge convention through craftsmanship, engineering and individuality. Its inaugural portfolio reflects the diversity of the region's automotive culture, offering collectors access to machines that combine rarity, character and innovation.
Heritage: Retro9
Representing North 9's Heritage pillar is Retro9, North 9’s own build programme, dedicated to reimagining iconic 911 models through bespoke backdating and craftsmanship.
Its first GCC commission is a backdated 911 inspired by the celebrated 964, pairing the timeless proportions and character of the original with a contemporary interpretation of its design and driving experience. More than a restoration exercise, each Retro9 build places individuality and attention to detail at its heart, honouring the original car’s heritage while introducing carefully considered enhancements.
Performance: OilstainLab
Under its Performance pillar, North 9 has partnered with California-based automaker Oilstainlab as its exclusive regional partner. Founded by twins Nikita and Iliya Bridan, Oilstainlab operates at the intersection of engineering, culture, mischief, and extreme performance, creating pure, unfiltered machines built strictly for true maniacs.
Before building the future, Oilstainlab built its past: the Half11, a brutal, alternate-history 1960s prototype. That spirit culminates in the centrepiece of the partnership, the HF-11, a hyper-light, bespoke hypercar offering just 25 owners the analogue driving experience of the past, layered with the latest in technology, safety, and performance.
“The culture of motorsport, collecting, and backing uncompromising visions in the GCC is unmatched,” said Nikita Bridan, Co-Founder and CEO of Oilstainlab. “We are excited to find our tribe of maniacs—those crazy enough to demand more from their machines and from themselves. North 9 shares our obsession with exclusivity and performance, making them the ideal partner to bring the Half11 and HF-11 to the region.”
North 9 will debut Oilstainlab in the region with the original Half11 prototype, while the first customer models of the HF-11 are set to arrive in the GCC in the second half of 2027.
Design: Real Motors
Completing North 9's inaugural portfolio under its Design pillar is Real Motors, an engineering initiative exploring the future of mechanical systems through its Future Machines™ projects, combining engineering, innovative materials and distinctive design. Real Motors creates machines that challenge traditional approaches to mobility while maintaining a strong connection between the rider and the machine.
Its first project introduced through North 9 is Project: ARES, an electric motorcycle that reimagines the classic Café Racer through a contemporary design philosophy.
With an exposed structure that celebrates its engineering, Project: ARES combines minimalist aesthetics with an electric powertrain designed to deliver immediate and uninterrupted response. Its design places equal emphasis on performance, functionality and the experience of riding.
“Timeless design is not about creating something that never ages. It is about creating something that never stops making us feel,” said Michael Feng, Co-founder of Real Motors, “Bringing Real Motors to the GCC marks a significant step in sharing our vision of timeless, human-centred design with the world.”
Building a new home for specialist automotive brands in the GCC
Commenting on the announcement, Danial Mausoof, Founder of North 9, said: "The GCC has one of the most passionate car cultures in the world, with collectors who appreciate the craftsmanship, engineering and stories behind exceptional machines. With North 9, we want to create a platform where specialist brands can find the right audience and enthusiasts can discover automotive creations that are unique to the region.
“Retro9, OilstainLab and Real Motors are where North 9 begins, not where it ends. There is much more to come, and we can’t wait to share it with the region.”
Nael Afieh, Co-Founder of North 9, added: "For us, it's always been about the details that make a machine special, from its engineering and design to the experience it creates. We want North 9 to be a home for projects that stay with you long after you've seen them."
To support customers in the region, North 9 has appointed Dubai-based Performansion as its UAE service partner. Looking ahead, North 9 is already in ongoing discussions with additional specialist automotive marques from Italy, the UK and the US. Further brand announcements, alongside the next Retro9 commission, are expected in 2027 as North 9 prepares to expand its presence across the GCC, with Saudi Arabia and Qatar identified as its next priority markets.
For more information, visit or the official Instagram page here.
-ENDS-
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