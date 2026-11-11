H&M Expands Its Digital Presence as Online Shopping Goes Live in Jordan and Lebanon
(MENAFN- M.H. Alshaya Co.) H&M, operated by Alshaya Group, is excited to announce two important milestones in the region, with the launch of online shopping in Jordan and the much-anticipated return of H&M to Lebanon. Together, the launches mark an exciting new chapter, bringing H&M closer to customers across both markets and creating more ways for them to discover and shop the latest fashion.
For the first time, customers across Jordan can now shop H&M online through the H&M app or at jo.hm.com, with the latest fashion, quality and inspiration now just a click away. In Lebanon, H&M is delighted to be back, reconnecting with customers through a new shopping experience available exclusively through the H&M app and lb.hm.com.
Across both markets, customers can explore H&M’s latest womenswear, menswear, kidswear and accessories collections, discover seasonal fashion inspiration and enjoy exclusive online offers, all through a seamless and convenient digital shopping experience.
“This is a very exciting moment for H&M as we continue to grow our presence in the region. We are thrilled to introduce online shopping in Jordan for the first time, while also celebrating our return to Lebanon, a market that has always been special to us. Being present in Lebanon again and reconnecting with our customers means a great deal, and together, these two milestones represent an exciting new chapter as we bring H&M closer to even more customers across the region,” says Minu Alexander, Apparel and H&M President at Alshaya Group.
The launches reflect H&M’s continued commitment to creating more accessible, connected and convenient ways for customers to experience the brand. From introducing a new digital shopping destination in Jordan to welcoming customers back to H&M in Lebanon, the brand looks forward to strengthening these connections and making fashion even more accessible across the region.
ABOUT ALSHAYA GROUP
Alshaya Group is a dynamic family-owned business, first established in Kuwait in 1890. With a consistent record of growth and innovation, Alshaya Group is one of the world’s leading brand franchise operators, offering an unparalleled choice of over 50 well-loved, international brands to customers.
Alshaya Group’s portfolio extends across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Türkiye and Europe, with over 3,500 stores, cafes, restaurants, and leisure destinations, major logistics and food production operations, as well as over 125 online and digital businesses including one of the region’s biggest retail loyalty programmes, Aura.
Operating in multiple sectors including Fashion, Food, Health & Beauty, Pharmacy, and Hospitality & Entertainment, over 50,000 Alshaya colleagues are united by a commitment to authentically deliver great customer service and brand experiences.
From flagship stores and restaurants in prestige malls, through to local coffee shops, drive-thrus and online, Alshaya Group brings customers the experiences they want with the brands they love, in the ways they choose - including Starbucks, American Eagle, Footlocker, Victoria’s Secret, H&M, Bath & Body Works, Charlotte Tilbury, Raising Cane’s, Shake Shack, Chipotle, Primark, and Ulta Beauty.
Learn more about Alshaya Group at
Media contact: ...
For the first time, customers across Jordan can now shop H&M online through the H&M app or at jo.hm.com, with the latest fashion, quality and inspiration now just a click away. In Lebanon, H&M is delighted to be back, reconnecting with customers through a new shopping experience available exclusively through the H&M app and lb.hm.com.
Across both markets, customers can explore H&M’s latest womenswear, menswear, kidswear and accessories collections, discover seasonal fashion inspiration and enjoy exclusive online offers, all through a seamless and convenient digital shopping experience.
“This is a very exciting moment for H&M as we continue to grow our presence in the region. We are thrilled to introduce online shopping in Jordan for the first time, while also celebrating our return to Lebanon, a market that has always been special to us. Being present in Lebanon again and reconnecting with our customers means a great deal, and together, these two milestones represent an exciting new chapter as we bring H&M closer to even more customers across the region,” says Minu Alexander, Apparel and H&M President at Alshaya Group.
The launches reflect H&M’s continued commitment to creating more accessible, connected and convenient ways for customers to experience the brand. From introducing a new digital shopping destination in Jordan to welcoming customers back to H&M in Lebanon, the brand looks forward to strengthening these connections and making fashion even more accessible across the region.
ABOUT ALSHAYA GROUP
Alshaya Group is a dynamic family-owned business, first established in Kuwait in 1890. With a consistent record of growth and innovation, Alshaya Group is one of the world’s leading brand franchise operators, offering an unparalleled choice of over 50 well-loved, international brands to customers.
Alshaya Group’s portfolio extends across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Türkiye and Europe, with over 3,500 stores, cafes, restaurants, and leisure destinations, major logistics and food production operations, as well as over 125 online and digital businesses including one of the region’s biggest retail loyalty programmes, Aura.
Operating in multiple sectors including Fashion, Food, Health & Beauty, Pharmacy, and Hospitality & Entertainment, over 50,000 Alshaya colleagues are united by a commitment to authentically deliver great customer service and brand experiences.
From flagship stores and restaurants in prestige malls, through to local coffee shops, drive-thrus and online, Alshaya Group brings customers the experiences they want with the brands they love, in the ways they choose - including Starbucks, American Eagle, Footlocker, Victoria’s Secret, H&M, Bath & Body Works, Charlotte Tilbury, Raising Cane’s, Shake Shack, Chipotle, Primark, and Ulta Beauty.
Learn more about Alshaya Group at
Media contact: ...
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