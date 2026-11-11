alkalma and BeehiveX Partner to Transform Health Awareness into Preventive Action
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) The collaboration will explore how Population Health Management expertise and behavioural science can encourage screening, earlier support and sustained healthier habits
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – November 11, 2026: alkalma and BeehiveX leadership have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore ways to help people take a more active role in their health, combining evidence-based healthcare programmes with behavioural science and community engagement.
The collaboration will focus on what helps or prevents people from acting on health advice, and how programmes can better support participation in screening, earlier support-seeking, and healthier behaviours. It will initially focus on the UAE, with opportunities elsewhere in the region considered jointly.
alkalma provides mental health and wellbeing services based on Keralty’s Population Health Management expertise to identify the health needs and risks of different population groups and implement health programmes to improve prevention, early detection and coordinated care. BeehiveX contributes behavioural science, research, and communication expertise to understand people’s motivations, the barriers they face, and their readiness to change.
Together, the organisations aim to connect health programme design with a deeper understanding of how people engage with them. Potential areas of collaboration include community wellbeing initiatives, school and workplace programmes, and support for people managing long-term health conditions. The partnership will also explore opportunities to jointly design, pilot and evaluate innovative behavioural interventions, generating evidence of what works and supporting the development of more effective, scalable health programmes.
Dr Emilio Herrera, CEO of alkalma and Keralty MENA, said: “A health programme needs to do more than identify a risk or explain what someone should do. It also needs to understand their circumstances and help them take the next step. By combining our Population Health Management expertise with BeehiveX’s understanding of behaviour, we aim to develop approaches that make prevention and early support more relevant to people’s everyday lives. Our focus is on meaningful progress in health and wellbeing.”
Dr Omar Najim, Chairman, BeehiveX, said: “Awareness alone does not change behaviour. Real impact comes from understanding people, removing barriers to action and making healthier choices easier. By combining BeehiveX's expertise in behavioural science, human-centred design and technology with alkalma and Keralty MENA's Population Health Management capabilities, we aim to move beyond conventional awareness campaigns towards innovative, evidence-based interventions that create measurable and lasting improvements in health and wellbeing.”
The MoU was signed at Future Health in Abu Dhabi. Specific initiatives will be developed and agreed jointly by the two organisations.
-ENDS-
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – November 11, 2026: alkalma and BeehiveX leadership have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore ways to help people take a more active role in their health, combining evidence-based healthcare programmes with behavioural science and community engagement.
The collaboration will focus on what helps or prevents people from acting on health advice, and how programmes can better support participation in screening, earlier support-seeking, and healthier behaviours. It will initially focus on the UAE, with opportunities elsewhere in the region considered jointly.
alkalma provides mental health and wellbeing services based on Keralty’s Population Health Management expertise to identify the health needs and risks of different population groups and implement health programmes to improve prevention, early detection and coordinated care. BeehiveX contributes behavioural science, research, and communication expertise to understand people’s motivations, the barriers they face, and their readiness to change.
Together, the organisations aim to connect health programme design with a deeper understanding of how people engage with them. Potential areas of collaboration include community wellbeing initiatives, school and workplace programmes, and support for people managing long-term health conditions. The partnership will also explore opportunities to jointly design, pilot and evaluate innovative behavioural interventions, generating evidence of what works and supporting the development of more effective, scalable health programmes.
Dr Emilio Herrera, CEO of alkalma and Keralty MENA, said: “A health programme needs to do more than identify a risk or explain what someone should do. It also needs to understand their circumstances and help them take the next step. By combining our Population Health Management expertise with BeehiveX’s understanding of behaviour, we aim to develop approaches that make prevention and early support more relevant to people’s everyday lives. Our focus is on meaningful progress in health and wellbeing.”
Dr Omar Najim, Chairman, BeehiveX, said: “Awareness alone does not change behaviour. Real impact comes from understanding people, removing barriers to action and making healthier choices easier. By combining BeehiveX's expertise in behavioural science, human-centred design and technology with alkalma and Keralty MENA's Population Health Management capabilities, we aim to move beyond conventional awareness campaigns towards innovative, evidence-based interventions that create measurable and lasting improvements in health and wellbeing.”
The MoU was signed at Future Health in Abu Dhabi. Specific initiatives will be developed and agreed jointly by the two organisations.
-ENDS-
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