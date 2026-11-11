Mezzan Holding Reports 9M 2026 Financial Results

(MENAFN- Bensirri PR) Kuwait – 10 November 2026 — Mezzan Holding Co. KSCP, one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of food, beverage, FMCG, and healthcare products in the Gulf region, today announced its financial results for the third quarter and first nine months ended 30 September 2026.



9M 2026 Financial Highlights:

-Revenue: KD 237.5 million, up by 3.9%.

-Operating Profit: KD 21.7 million, up by 5.8%.

-EBITDA: KD 28.3 million, up by 4.6%.

-Net Profit Before Tax: KD 17.7 million, up by 12.7%.

-Net Profit After Tax: KD 16.0 million, up by 11.6%

-Net Profit to Parent Company Shareholders: KD 15.0 million, up by 11.4%.



Chairman of Mezzan Holding, Mr. Montaser Jassim Al-Wazzan, said: “Mezzan Holding’s financial results for the first nine months of 2026 reflect the strength and resilience of the Group’s business model and its ability to maintain solid financial and operational performance, despite the economic challenges and geopolitical disruptions witnessed across the region and their impact on markets, business activities, and supply chains. This performance demonstrates the Group’s ability to adapt to changing circumstances and effectively navigate challenges, supported by a diversified business portfolio, strong brands, and the enduring trust earned from generations of consumers over more than 80 years. We remain committed to strengthening our leadership across the food, FMCG, and healthcare sectors, while enhancing operational efficiency and expanding our regional presence, maintaining a balanced approach to growth and financial discipline. Looking ahead, we remain confident in the Group’s strong foundations and the dedication of our executive management and teams as we continue to pursue sustainable growth and create long-term value for our shareholders, partners, and consumers.”

Mr. Omar Samoud, Group CEO (Acting), and Group CFO, said: “Revenue grew 3.9% to KD 237.5 million during the first nine months of 2026, driven by strong performance in our Food Business Line and solid growth across regional markets, particularly Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Disciplined operating expense management and effective portfolio optimization initiatives supported a 12.7% increase in profit before tax. We will continue to focus on capitalizing on growth opportunities and enhancing operational efficiency to drive sustainable, profitable growth.”



9M 2026 Financial Performance Review:



● Food Business Line:

Total Revenue for the Food Business Line reached KD 153.3 million, an increase of 4.8% compared with the same period in 2025. The Food Business Line accounted for 64.6% of Group Revenue. The Business Line comprises the following three divisions: Manufacturing and Distribution (generating 58.8% of Group Revenue), Catering (generating 4.7% of Group Revenue), and Services (generating 1.0% of Group Revenue).



● Non-Food Business Line:

Revenue reached KD 84.2 million, an increase of 2.5% compared with the same period 2025. The Non-Food Business Line accounted for 35.4% of Group Revenue. The Business Lines comprises the following divisions: FMCG and Pharmaceuticals business divisions (generating 33.5% of Group Revenue) and Industrials (generating 1.9% of Group Revenue).







9M 2026 Regional Business Highlights:

●In Kuwait: revenue increased by 2.8%,

●In UAE: revenue increased by 3.9%,

●In Qatar: revenue increased by 18.3%

●In KSA: revenue increased by 49.7%

●In Jordan: revenue decreased by 9.2% (including the venture business in Iraq)





(ENDS)



About Mezzan Holding:

●Operates in six countries through 34 subsidiaries with more than 6,700 employees.

●Distributes over 34,000 Stock Keeping Units (SKU), making it one of the largest operators in terms of SKUs, unit sales, market share, and in terms of share of revenues of total consumer spending in consumer categories served by the company

●Active in various segments of the consumer staple industry supported by long-standing relationships with Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark, Reckitt Benckiser, General Mills, Arla Foods, Sara Lee, and many other leading brands and manufacturers

●Serves over 60,000 meals a day in Kuwait and Qatar through its catering business

●Has a total of 190,000 square meters in food, beverage, and FMCG manufacturing facilities in Kuwait, Qatar and UAE

●Leverages long-standing relationships with private and cooperative supermarkets

●Vertically integrated into complementary business operations, including packaging, catering, contract services, and logistics

●Food services customers include multinational fast-food chains, airline catering services, and large food services companies



Mezzan Holding is an 80-year-old company that was listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange in the second quarter of 2015. The company is headquartered in Kuwait with direct operational activities in Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Jordan.

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