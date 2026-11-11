Nissan Patrol celebrates 75 years of adventure, capability and enduring spirit
(MENAFN- Edelman) YOKOHAMA, Japan (Nov. 10, 2026) – For 75 years, Nissan Patrol has gone further, tackled challenging terrain and taken generations of customers on adventures around the world. From its beginnings in Japan in 1951 as Nissan’s first four-wheel-drive vehicle to today’s seventh-generation model currently built in Japan, Patrol has been defined by capability, durability and a daring spirit.
To mark the milestone, Nissan is introducing a new Armada Patrol PRO-4X trim for the 2027 Armada in the U.S., bringing the Patrol name back to the market for the first time since 1969. Building on the tremendously capable Armada PRO-4X model, the Armada Patrol PRO 4X proudly carries Patrol badging inside and out, honoring one of Nissan’s longest-standing global nameplates.
Nissan also launched a limited-run 75th Anniversary Patrol created exclusively for the Middle East. Initially set at 1,951 units in honor of the nameplate’s inaugural year, the flagship Platinum V6TT model features distinctive Copper Gold exterior accents, a rich Bordeaux interior and dedicated anniversary detailing inspired by the region.
Ivan Espinosa, President and CEO of Nissan, said, “Patrol is an important part of Nissan’s history and a vehicle that truly represents the heartbeat of our brand. For 75 years, it has embodied our spirit of adventure, engineering capability and determination to create vehicles that meet the needs of customers around the world. As we celebrate this milestone, we are also looking ahead to Patrol’s next chapter and ensuring it continues to excite and inspire generations of customers to come.”
75 years of Patrol: from Japan to the world
To celebrate the anniversary, Nissan has delved into its archives to uncover defining moments from Patrol’s history. Here are some of the highlights:
1951 – Nissan launches the first-generation Patrol, its first 4x4 vehicle
The first-generation 4W60 Patrol debuted in Japan in 1951 as Nissan’s first four-wheel-drive vehicle. That same year, the 4W60 successfully scaled Japan’s Mount Fuji, demonstrating its capability across challenging terrain.
1957 – Nissan Patrol arrives in the Middle East
Patrol arrived in Kuwait in 1957, beginning a long-standing relationship with a region that would become central to the Patrol story.
1960 – Second-generation Patrol 60 Series takes the model international
The second-generation Patrol 60 Series launched in 1960, taking the model global. The first major shipment arrived in Colombia that year, followed by Australia and the U.S. in 1961.
In Australia, Patrol became the first motorized vehicle to cross the vast Simpson Desert, charting a path over more than 1,100 sand dunes from the Northern Territory to Queensland in 12 days.
1980 – Third-generation Patrol 160 expands from utility vehicle to family SUV
The third-generation Patrol 160 launched in 1980, retaining its four-wheel-drive capability while introducing five-door and seven-seat configurations that broadened its appeal beyond utility use.
Global expansion continued, with pickup and long-wheelbase wagon versions of the Patrol 160 introduced in South Africa. In 1983, it became the first Nissan model manufactured in Europe, at Nissan’s Barcelona plant.
1983 – Patrol builds its motorsport reputation
By 1983, the Patrol 160 had gained its first turbo-diesel engine and begun a run of success in the Australian Off-Road Championship, winning the unmodified division for 15 consecutive years from 1983.
1987 – Fourth-generation Patrol Y60 and a Dakar milestone
The fourth-generation Patrol Y60 debuted with coil-spring suspension, power steering and enhanced comfort. That same year, the legendary “Fanta Limon” Patrol 160 made history at the Paris-Dakar Rally, finishing in the overall top 10 and becoming the first diesel-powered vehicle to do so.
1997 – Fifth-generation Patrol introduces new technology and design
The fifth-generation Patrol Y61 launched in 1997 with a smoother body shape, satellite navigation, reverse camera and refreshed interiors.
In 2007, two Y61 Patrols conquered the 15,000-mile “Long Way Down” expedition, from John O'Groats in the U.K. to Cape Town, South Africa, with just one puncture along the way.
2010 – Sixth-generation Patrol arrives and sets three Guinness World Records
The sixth-generation Patrol Y62 launched in 2010, bringing greater levels of comfort and technology than ever before.
The Y62 went on to set three Guinness World Records in the Middle East: towing a 170.9-metric-ton aircraft 50 meters in 2013, recording the fastest ascent of a 100-meter sand dune by a production vehicle in 2015 and bringing together 180 Patrols for the world’s largest synchronized car dance in 2018.
2015 – Nissan introduces the first Patrol NISMO
In 2015, Patrol became the first Nissan model in the Middle East to receive a NISMO version, demonstrating the breadth of the lineup and the model’s significance in the region.
2016 – Patrol returns to the U.S. as the Nissan Armada
After three decades away, Patrol returned to the U.S. market in 2016 as the 2017 Armada, based on the Y62 Patrol and powered by a 390-horsepower, 5.6-liter V8 engine.
2024 – Seventh-generation Patrol launches
Nissan unveiled the seventh-generation Patrol in Abu Dhabi in 2024. The latest generation combines Patrol’s established all-terrain capability with a more premium and spacious interior, advanced technology and a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine delivering 425 horsepower and 700 Nm of torque. Production of the new Patrol and U.S. Armada began at the Nissan Shatai Kyushu plant in 2025.
2026 – Nissan Patrol turns 75
Since its debut, Patrol has grown from Nissan’s first four-wheel-drive vehicle into a global icon. Under Nissan Vision, it is one of the brand’s heartbeat models: vehicles that express who Nissan is and create emotional connections through their heritage. As Patrol enters its next chapter, it continues to evolve around customers’ changing needs while remaining true to the qualities that have defined it for generations.
Frequently asked questions
Q: When was the Nissan Patrol first launched?
A: The Nissan Patrol was first launched in Japan in 1951. The first-generation 4W60 Patrol was Nissan’s first four-wheel-drive vehicle and established the off-road capability and durability that have remained central to the Patrol across seven generations.
Q: How many Nissan Patrols have been sold worldwide?
A: More than two million Nissan Patrols have been sold worldwide since the model was first launched in 1951.
Q: Where is the Nissan Patrol manufactured and sold today?
A: Patrol is produced at the Nissan Shatai Kyushu plant in Japan and is available in 42 markets worldwide, including the U.S., Gulf, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines and Australia. The model has also been known by different names in some markets, including Armada in the U.S. and Safari in Japan. Patrol is coming to new markets soon.
Q: What are some of the Nissan Patrol’s most significant achievements?
A: Patrol’s 75-year history includes successfully scaling Japan’s Mount Fuji in 1951 and becoming the first motorized vehicle to cross Australia’s Simpson Desert. Patrol also became the first diesel-powered vehicle to finish the Paris-Dakar Rally in the overall top 10 in 1987. The sixth-generation Patrol Y62 later set three Guinness World Records between 2013 and 2018, including towing a 170.9-metric-ton aircraft 50 meters.
Ends
To mark the milestone, Nissan is introducing a new Armada Patrol PRO-4X trim for the 2027 Armada in the U.S., bringing the Patrol name back to the market for the first time since 1969. Building on the tremendously capable Armada PRO-4X model, the Armada Patrol PRO 4X proudly carries Patrol badging inside and out, honoring one of Nissan’s longest-standing global nameplates.
Nissan also launched a limited-run 75th Anniversary Patrol created exclusively for the Middle East. Initially set at 1,951 units in honor of the nameplate’s inaugural year, the flagship Platinum V6TT model features distinctive Copper Gold exterior accents, a rich Bordeaux interior and dedicated anniversary detailing inspired by the region.
Ivan Espinosa, President and CEO of Nissan, said, “Patrol is an important part of Nissan’s history and a vehicle that truly represents the heartbeat of our brand. For 75 years, it has embodied our spirit of adventure, engineering capability and determination to create vehicles that meet the needs of customers around the world. As we celebrate this milestone, we are also looking ahead to Patrol’s next chapter and ensuring it continues to excite and inspire generations of customers to come.”
75 years of Patrol: from Japan to the world
To celebrate the anniversary, Nissan has delved into its archives to uncover defining moments from Patrol’s history. Here are some of the highlights:
1951 – Nissan launches the first-generation Patrol, its first 4x4 vehicle
The first-generation 4W60 Patrol debuted in Japan in 1951 as Nissan’s first four-wheel-drive vehicle. That same year, the 4W60 successfully scaled Japan’s Mount Fuji, demonstrating its capability across challenging terrain.
1957 – Nissan Patrol arrives in the Middle East
Patrol arrived in Kuwait in 1957, beginning a long-standing relationship with a region that would become central to the Patrol story.
1960 – Second-generation Patrol 60 Series takes the model international
The second-generation Patrol 60 Series launched in 1960, taking the model global. The first major shipment arrived in Colombia that year, followed by Australia and the U.S. in 1961.
In Australia, Patrol became the first motorized vehicle to cross the vast Simpson Desert, charting a path over more than 1,100 sand dunes from the Northern Territory to Queensland in 12 days.
1980 – Third-generation Patrol 160 expands from utility vehicle to family SUV
The third-generation Patrol 160 launched in 1980, retaining its four-wheel-drive capability while introducing five-door and seven-seat configurations that broadened its appeal beyond utility use.
Global expansion continued, with pickup and long-wheelbase wagon versions of the Patrol 160 introduced in South Africa. In 1983, it became the first Nissan model manufactured in Europe, at Nissan’s Barcelona plant.
1983 – Patrol builds its motorsport reputation
By 1983, the Patrol 160 had gained its first turbo-diesel engine and begun a run of success in the Australian Off-Road Championship, winning the unmodified division for 15 consecutive years from 1983.
1987 – Fourth-generation Patrol Y60 and a Dakar milestone
The fourth-generation Patrol Y60 debuted with coil-spring suspension, power steering and enhanced comfort. That same year, the legendary “Fanta Limon” Patrol 160 made history at the Paris-Dakar Rally, finishing in the overall top 10 and becoming the first diesel-powered vehicle to do so.
1997 – Fifth-generation Patrol introduces new technology and design
The fifth-generation Patrol Y61 launched in 1997 with a smoother body shape, satellite navigation, reverse camera and refreshed interiors.
In 2007, two Y61 Patrols conquered the 15,000-mile “Long Way Down” expedition, from John O'Groats in the U.K. to Cape Town, South Africa, with just one puncture along the way.
2010 – Sixth-generation Patrol arrives and sets three Guinness World Records
The sixth-generation Patrol Y62 launched in 2010, bringing greater levels of comfort and technology than ever before.
The Y62 went on to set three Guinness World Records in the Middle East: towing a 170.9-metric-ton aircraft 50 meters in 2013, recording the fastest ascent of a 100-meter sand dune by a production vehicle in 2015 and bringing together 180 Patrols for the world’s largest synchronized car dance in 2018.
2015 – Nissan introduces the first Patrol NISMO
In 2015, Patrol became the first Nissan model in the Middle East to receive a NISMO version, demonstrating the breadth of the lineup and the model’s significance in the region.
2016 – Patrol returns to the U.S. as the Nissan Armada
After three decades away, Patrol returned to the U.S. market in 2016 as the 2017 Armada, based on the Y62 Patrol and powered by a 390-horsepower, 5.6-liter V8 engine.
2024 – Seventh-generation Patrol launches
Nissan unveiled the seventh-generation Patrol in Abu Dhabi in 2024. The latest generation combines Patrol’s established all-terrain capability with a more premium and spacious interior, advanced technology and a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine delivering 425 horsepower and 700 Nm of torque. Production of the new Patrol and U.S. Armada began at the Nissan Shatai Kyushu plant in 2025.
2026 – Nissan Patrol turns 75
Since its debut, Patrol has grown from Nissan’s first four-wheel-drive vehicle into a global icon. Under Nissan Vision, it is one of the brand’s heartbeat models: vehicles that express who Nissan is and create emotional connections through their heritage. As Patrol enters its next chapter, it continues to evolve around customers’ changing needs while remaining true to the qualities that have defined it for generations.
Frequently asked questions
Q: When was the Nissan Patrol first launched?
A: The Nissan Patrol was first launched in Japan in 1951. The first-generation 4W60 Patrol was Nissan’s first four-wheel-drive vehicle and established the off-road capability and durability that have remained central to the Patrol across seven generations.
Q: How many Nissan Patrols have been sold worldwide?
A: More than two million Nissan Patrols have been sold worldwide since the model was first launched in 1951.
Q: Where is the Nissan Patrol manufactured and sold today?
A: Patrol is produced at the Nissan Shatai Kyushu plant in Japan and is available in 42 markets worldwide, including the U.S., Gulf, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines and Australia. The model has also been known by different names in some markets, including Armada in the U.S. and Safari in Japan. Patrol is coming to new markets soon.
Q: What are some of the Nissan Patrol’s most significant achievements?
A: Patrol’s 75-year history includes successfully scaling Japan’s Mount Fuji in 1951 and becoming the first motorized vehicle to cross Australia’s Simpson Desert. Patrol also became the first diesel-powered vehicle to finish the Paris-Dakar Rally in the overall top 10 in 1987. The sixth-generation Patrol Y62 later set three Guinness World Records between 2013 and 2018, including towing a 170.9-metric-ton aircraft 50 meters.
Ends
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