Lifebridge Group’s seniorshield Bags FICCI Healthcare Excellence Award 2026
(MENAFN- dentsu) Mumbai / New Delhi, 11 NOVEMBER 2026: Lifebridge Group, India’s leading senior living and wellness ecosystem, is honoured to announce that seniorshield, its integrated AgeTech platform for senior health, wellness and engagement, has won the ‘Technology Transformation Initiative of the Year’ award at the 18th FICCI Healthcare Excellence Awards 2026, held in New Delhi recently. The award was received by Mr. Arjun R, VP of Product & Technology, Lifebridge Group, from Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Hon’ble Member of Parliament. The award stands out among nearly 200 applications received across various categories.
Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Arjun R, VP of Product & Technology, Lifebridge Group, said, “In senior care, the real value of technology is whether it makes care better for the person receiving it. Winning this award at the 18th FICCI Healthcare Excellence Awards 2026 is a proud moment for our team. At seniorshield, our focus is on designing around the real needs of seniors and giving caregivers the clarity and support they need. When technology provides practical, everyday support to seniors, caregivers and their families, it becomes a meaningful part of care.”
seniorshield is an integrated health and wellness platform for older adults, built around three hubs: Health, Engagement and Retail. Its features include health monitoring, access to geriatric specialists, fall detection, geo-location tracking, SOS alerts and Health Buddy, which offers emotional support, app guidance and health-status monitoring. The platform also connects seniors with social activities, volunteering opportunities and relevant products and services, advancing Lifebridge Group’s commitment to holistic, technology-enabled senior care.
About Lifebridge Group:
Lifebridge Group is a senior living and healthcare company focused on building a comprehensive continuum of care for seniors in India. Its portfolio spans three specialised businesses: Serene Communities by Columbia Pacific, which develops and manages senior living communities; KITES Senior Care, specialising in out-of-hospital geriatric care across rehabilitation, dementia care, palliative care, hospice and home care; and seniorshield, an AgeTech platform that brings together health monitoring, safety, wellness and engagement through technology.
Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Arjun R, VP of Product & Technology, Lifebridge Group, said, “In senior care, the real value of technology is whether it makes care better for the person receiving it. Winning this award at the 18th FICCI Healthcare Excellence Awards 2026 is a proud moment for our team. At seniorshield, our focus is on designing around the real needs of seniors and giving caregivers the clarity and support they need. When technology provides practical, everyday support to seniors, caregivers and their families, it becomes a meaningful part of care.”
seniorshield is an integrated health and wellness platform for older adults, built around three hubs: Health, Engagement and Retail. Its features include health monitoring, access to geriatric specialists, fall detection, geo-location tracking, SOS alerts and Health Buddy, which offers emotional support, app guidance and health-status monitoring. The platform also connects seniors with social activities, volunteering opportunities and relevant products and services, advancing Lifebridge Group’s commitment to holistic, technology-enabled senior care.
About Lifebridge Group:
Lifebridge Group is a senior living and healthcare company focused on building a comprehensive continuum of care for seniors in India. Its portfolio spans three specialised businesses: Serene Communities by Columbia Pacific, which develops and manages senior living communities; KITES Senior Care, specialising in out-of-hospital geriatric care across rehabilitation, dementia care, palliative care, hospice and home care; and seniorshield, an AgeTech platform that brings together health monitoring, safety, wellness and engagement through technology.
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