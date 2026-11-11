Palma Development unveils the second phase of Serenia District in Jumeirah Islands
(MENAFN- Cicero and Bernay) Palma Development, one of the UAE’s pioneering real estate developers, has announced the launch of the second phase in the Serenia District community, marking a major milestone in its AED 5 billion master-planned project, located in Jumeirah Islands.
The launch of the second phase introduces ultra-premium apartments across two distinct towers, East Residence 2 and East Residence 3, bringing high-end residential options to one of Dubai’s most mature, villa-centric master communities. Rising 25 floors, East Residence 2 features spacious two-, three-, and four-bedroom residences ranging from 1,316 to 5,364 square feet (122 to 498 sq m). Complementing this is East Residence 3, a 23-storey tower comprising refined one- and two-bedroom layouts ranging from 875 to 1,605 square feet (81 to 149 sq m).
This release follows strong construction momentum on Serenia District’s initial phase, West Residence, where site foundation works are complete, and main contractor Khansaheb Civil Engineering has commenced main structural construction.
Kareem Derbas, CEO of Palma Development, said: “Jumeirah Islands has long been an established, highly sought-after community, but premium apartment options here have remained exceptionally limited. With Serenia District, we are addressing that structural supply gap. By combining location scarcity, world-class architecture, and dedicated lifestyle infrastructure, the project promotes longevity and builds lasting capital value for the project’s homeowners.”
Conceptually designed by world-renowned Japanese architectural firm Nikken Sekkei, with award-winning firm Godwin Austen Johnson (GAJ) serving as design architect, Serenia District spans over 600,000 square feet of prime land with a total built-up area of 3.5 million square feet. The landmark development connects six residential towers within an interconnected lifestyle ecosystem anchored by a dedicated four-storey clubhouse and six holistic wellness zones.
Functioning as the social and wellness heart of the community, Serenia Signature Clubhouse integrates state-of-the-art fitness suites, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, sports courts, family recreational spaces, and dedicated relaxation zones designed to foster an elevated daily lifestyle.
With foundation works complete on phase 1, and active site operations and piling underway in phase 2, Serenia District reinforces Palma Development’s track record of executing ambitious, design-led masterplans that enhance Dubai's urban footprint while protecting investor capital.
The launch of the second phase introduces ultra-premium apartments across two distinct towers, East Residence 2 and East Residence 3, bringing high-end residential options to one of Dubai’s most mature, villa-centric master communities. Rising 25 floors, East Residence 2 features spacious two-, three-, and four-bedroom residences ranging from 1,316 to 5,364 square feet (122 to 498 sq m). Complementing this is East Residence 3, a 23-storey tower comprising refined one- and two-bedroom layouts ranging from 875 to 1,605 square feet (81 to 149 sq m).
This release follows strong construction momentum on Serenia District’s initial phase, West Residence, where site foundation works are complete, and main contractor Khansaheb Civil Engineering has commenced main structural construction.
Kareem Derbas, CEO of Palma Development, said: “Jumeirah Islands has long been an established, highly sought-after community, but premium apartment options here have remained exceptionally limited. With Serenia District, we are addressing that structural supply gap. By combining location scarcity, world-class architecture, and dedicated lifestyle infrastructure, the project promotes longevity and builds lasting capital value for the project’s homeowners.”
Conceptually designed by world-renowned Japanese architectural firm Nikken Sekkei, with award-winning firm Godwin Austen Johnson (GAJ) serving as design architect, Serenia District spans over 600,000 square feet of prime land with a total built-up area of 3.5 million square feet. The landmark development connects six residential towers within an interconnected lifestyle ecosystem anchored by a dedicated four-storey clubhouse and six holistic wellness zones.
Functioning as the social and wellness heart of the community, Serenia Signature Clubhouse integrates state-of-the-art fitness suites, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, sports courts, family recreational spaces, and dedicated relaxation zones designed to foster an elevated daily lifestyle.
With foundation works complete on phase 1, and active site operations and piling underway in phase 2, Serenia District reinforces Palma Development’s track record of executing ambitious, design-led masterplans that enhance Dubai's urban footprint while protecting investor capital.
Cicero and Bernay
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