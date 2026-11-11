Storm Charles Disrupts Travel Across Portugal, Forcing School Closures
(MENAFN) Portugal shut down schools and suspended hundreds of flights on Wednesday as Storm Charles moved toward the mainland after bringing intense rainfall and strong winds to the Atlantic island of Madeira.
The Portuguese government maintained a nationwide alert across mainland areas until midnight, resulting in the closure of schools and nonessential public services, according to reports.
At least 222 incoming and outgoing flights were canceled at Lisbon and Faro airports on Wednesday morning, while Madeira Airport recorded another 16 cancellations.
Portugal's weather agency, IPMA, lowered wind alerts for Lisbon, Setubal and Beja from red to orange on Wednesday morning after the storm separated into two centers, weakening its expected impact.
However, the highest-level red warnings for heavy rainfall remained active in several areas of central and southern Portugal.
Emergency services recorded 60 weather-related incidents across mainland Portugal between midnight and early Wednesday, with flooding accounting for most of the cases. Greater Lisbon and the Setubal Peninsula experienced the greatest impact.
Near Lisbon's Oriente railway station, rising floodwaters partially submerged several vehicles. Meanwhile, electricity distributor E-Redes reported that approximately 2,000 customers had lost power.
The Portuguese Environment Agency warned that 101 municipalities faced a risk of urban flooding as the storm continued to affect the country.
Authorities called on residents to avoid unnecessary journeys and keep away from rivers, wooded areas and exposed coastal zones.
Maritime activity was also disrupted, with 18 port entrances closed to shipping on Wednesday morning.
The Portuguese government maintained a nationwide alert across mainland areas until midnight, resulting in the closure of schools and nonessential public services, according to reports.
At least 222 incoming and outgoing flights were canceled at Lisbon and Faro airports on Wednesday morning, while Madeira Airport recorded another 16 cancellations.
Portugal's weather agency, IPMA, lowered wind alerts for Lisbon, Setubal and Beja from red to orange on Wednesday morning after the storm separated into two centers, weakening its expected impact.
However, the highest-level red warnings for heavy rainfall remained active in several areas of central and southern Portugal.
Emergency services recorded 60 weather-related incidents across mainland Portugal between midnight and early Wednesday, with flooding accounting for most of the cases. Greater Lisbon and the Setubal Peninsula experienced the greatest impact.
Near Lisbon's Oriente railway station, rising floodwaters partially submerged several vehicles. Meanwhile, electricity distributor E-Redes reported that approximately 2,000 customers had lost power.
The Portuguese Environment Agency warned that 101 municipalities faced a risk of urban flooding as the storm continued to affect the country.
Authorities called on residents to avoid unnecessary journeys and keep away from rivers, wooded areas and exposed coastal zones.
Maritime activity was also disrupted, with 18 port entrances closed to shipping on Wednesday morning.
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