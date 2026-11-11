Switzerland Rushes 300 Tents, CHF 2M Aid to Flooded Gaza
(MENAFN) Switzerland said Wednesday it is mobilizing emergency shelter supplies and fresh funding for thousands of displaced Palestinians left exposed by devastating floods in the Gaza Strip.
“Following severe flooding, thousands of displaced families urgently need shelter,” the Swiss Foreign Ministry said on X.
Under the plan, Switzerland is readying 300 family tents fitted with winter kits, along with 2,000 tarpaulins, to be delivered through the International Organization for Migration (IOM). The supplies are expected to reach roughly 3,500 people.
The shipment comes with a 2 million Swiss franc (nearly $2.5 million) contribution to the IOM’s Common Pipeline Programme, which funds the supply of humanitarian goods.
The pledge arrives as the floods deepen hardship for displaced Palestinians in Gaza, where families are in urgent need of adequate shelter and protection as conditions worsen.
“Following severe flooding, thousands of displaced families urgently need shelter,” the Swiss Foreign Ministry said on X.
Under the plan, Switzerland is readying 300 family tents fitted with winter kits, along with 2,000 tarpaulins, to be delivered through the International Organization for Migration (IOM). The supplies are expected to reach roughly 3,500 people.
The shipment comes with a 2 million Swiss franc (nearly $2.5 million) contribution to the IOM’s Common Pipeline Programme, which funds the supply of humanitarian goods.
The pledge arrives as the floods deepen hardship for displaced Palestinians in Gaza, where families are in urgent need of adequate shelter and protection as conditions worsen.
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