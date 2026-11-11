Novus Loyalty Opens Dubai Office to Strengthen AI-Powered Enterprise Loyalty Across the GCC and MENA
(MENAFN- Alisa Pr) Dubai, UAE – 11 November 2026: Novus Loyalty Limited, a BSE-listed, AI-powered enterprise loyalty and customer engagement technology company, has opened its office in Dubai, UAE, marking an important milestone in strengthening its presence across the GCC and MENA region.
Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Gurugram, India, with an additional office in Mumbai, Novus Loyalty serves enterprise customers across the GCC/MENA, Africa and other international markets. Its Dubai office will serve as a regional base to strengthen engagement with enterprises, partners and industry stakeholders, while supporting the company’s international growth strategy.
The Dubai expansion will enable Novus Loyalty to build strategic relationships with banks, payment networks, fintech companies, merchants and enterprise clients across the GCC and wider MENA region, creating opportunities to expand its market reach and strengthen its position in the global loyalty and customer engagement ecosystem.
The Middle East loyalty market is forecast to grow from approximately US$3.4 billion in 2026 to US$5.6 billion by 2030, according to ResearchAndMarkets.com. This growth reflects the increasing importance of customer engagement, digital ecosystems and data-driven loyalty strategies across the region.
Strengthening International Leadership
As part of its international growth strategy, Novus Loyalty has appointed Mr. Jay Shah as President, International Business and Strategy. He brings more than 15 years of experience across loyalty and rewards, banking, fintech, strategic partnerships and international business development, with expertise in building loyalty ecosystems and driving business growth across the GCC, MENA and other international markets.
A qualified Chartered Accountant, Mr. Shah was recognised among the 30 Under 40 Rising Stars of Loyalty at the Loyalty Magazine Awards 2019 in the UK. In his new role, he will lead international business strategy, enterprise relationships and strategic partnerships across priority markets.
Mr. Jay Shah, President, International Business and Strategy, Novus Loyalty Limited, said: “The GCC offers significant opportunities as businesses increasingly look to create more connected and rewarding customer experiences. At Novus, we see strong potential to bring together our technology capabilities and regional expertise to help banks, payment networks, merchants and enterprises strengthen customer engagement, develop strategic partnerships and unlock new avenues for growth. My focus will be on building meaningful alliances and delivering solutions that create measurable business value across the region.”
Addressing the GCC's Evolving Enterprise Landscape
The GCC's expanding digital banking, financial services, retail, hospitality and travel sectors are creating greater demand for connected customer engagement solutions. AI-driven personalisation, predictive engagement, real-time rewards, digital payments and omnichannel experiences are increasingly shaping how businesses attract, retain and engage customers.
Mr. Deepak Tomar, CEO of Novus Loyalty Limited, said: “Establishing our presence in Dubai marks an important milestone in Novus Loyalty's international growth journey. Having built a strong foundation in enterprise loyalty technology over the years, we see this expansion as an opportunity to bring our capabilities closer to businesses in one of the world's most dynamic markets. Our vision is to establish Novus as a globally recognised loyalty technology company, delivering innovative, scalable solutions that help enterprises build stronger and more meaningful customer relationships.”
Enterprise Technology and AI-Powered Capabilities
Novus Loyalty offers enterprise loyalty platforms, merchant engagement solutions, card-linked offers (CLO), rewards marketplaces, and employee and partner incentives. Its API-first technology integrates with existing business ecosystems to enable personalised engagement, drive transactions and strengthen customer retention across industries including banking, retail, e-commerce, healthcare, travel, hospitality and automotive. NoCXy AI, the company's AI intelligence initiative, reflects its focus on advancing AI-powered innovation in loyalty and customer engagement.
Mr. Vibhore Rastogi, Executive Director of Novus Loyalty Limited, said: “Our Dubai expansion is a natural progression of Novus Loyalty’s growth journey, backed by a strong financial foundation and an established enterprise technology platform. As we scale our international operations, our focus remains on building a sustainable business, maintaining financial discipline and creating long-term value for our customers and shareholders.”
Established Scale and Business Performance
Novus Loyalty serves over 100 enterprise customers, processes more than 400 million transactions monthly and supports over 40 million consumers. In H1 FY27, the company reported revenue of US10.33million,up 37.10% year-on-year and profit after tax of US0.80 million), up 32.27%. Listed on the BSE SME platform in March 2026, the company continues to build its international growth trajectory.
About Novus Loyalty Limited
Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Gurugram, India, with an additional office in Mumbai, Novus Loyalty serves enterprise customers across the GCC/MENA, Africa and other international markets. Its Dubai office will serve as a regional base to strengthen engagement with enterprises, partners and industry stakeholders, while supporting the company’s international growth strategy.
The Dubai expansion will enable Novus Loyalty to build strategic relationships with banks, payment networks, fintech companies, merchants and enterprise clients across the GCC and wider MENA region, creating opportunities to expand its market reach and strengthen its position in the global loyalty and customer engagement ecosystem.
The Middle East loyalty market is forecast to grow from approximately US$3.4 billion in 2026 to US$5.6 billion by 2030, according to ResearchAndMarkets.com. This growth reflects the increasing importance of customer engagement, digital ecosystems and data-driven loyalty strategies across the region.
Strengthening International Leadership
As part of its international growth strategy, Novus Loyalty has appointed Mr. Jay Shah as President, International Business and Strategy. He brings more than 15 years of experience across loyalty and rewards, banking, fintech, strategic partnerships and international business development, with expertise in building loyalty ecosystems and driving business growth across the GCC, MENA and other international markets.
A qualified Chartered Accountant, Mr. Shah was recognised among the 30 Under 40 Rising Stars of Loyalty at the Loyalty Magazine Awards 2019 in the UK. In his new role, he will lead international business strategy, enterprise relationships and strategic partnerships across priority markets.
Mr. Jay Shah, President, International Business and Strategy, Novus Loyalty Limited, said: “The GCC offers significant opportunities as businesses increasingly look to create more connected and rewarding customer experiences. At Novus, we see strong potential to bring together our technology capabilities and regional expertise to help banks, payment networks, merchants and enterprises strengthen customer engagement, develop strategic partnerships and unlock new avenues for growth. My focus will be on building meaningful alliances and delivering solutions that create measurable business value across the region.”
Addressing the GCC's Evolving Enterprise Landscape
The GCC's expanding digital banking, financial services, retail, hospitality and travel sectors are creating greater demand for connected customer engagement solutions. AI-driven personalisation, predictive engagement, real-time rewards, digital payments and omnichannel experiences are increasingly shaping how businesses attract, retain and engage customers.
Mr. Deepak Tomar, CEO of Novus Loyalty Limited, said: “Establishing our presence in Dubai marks an important milestone in Novus Loyalty's international growth journey. Having built a strong foundation in enterprise loyalty technology over the years, we see this expansion as an opportunity to bring our capabilities closer to businesses in one of the world's most dynamic markets. Our vision is to establish Novus as a globally recognised loyalty technology company, delivering innovative, scalable solutions that help enterprises build stronger and more meaningful customer relationships.”
Enterprise Technology and AI-Powered Capabilities
Novus Loyalty offers enterprise loyalty platforms, merchant engagement solutions, card-linked offers (CLO), rewards marketplaces, and employee and partner incentives. Its API-first technology integrates with existing business ecosystems to enable personalised engagement, drive transactions and strengthen customer retention across industries including banking, retail, e-commerce, healthcare, travel, hospitality and automotive. NoCXy AI, the company's AI intelligence initiative, reflects its focus on advancing AI-powered innovation in loyalty and customer engagement.
Mr. Vibhore Rastogi, Executive Director of Novus Loyalty Limited, said: “Our Dubai expansion is a natural progression of Novus Loyalty’s growth journey, backed by a strong financial foundation and an established enterprise technology platform. As we scale our international operations, our focus remains on building a sustainable business, maintaining financial discipline and creating long-term value for our customers and shareholders.”
Established Scale and Business Performance
Novus Loyalty serves over 100 enterprise customers, processes more than 400 million transactions monthly and supports over 40 million consumers. In H1 FY27, the company reported revenue of US10.33million,up 37.10% year-on-year and profit after tax of US0.80 million), up 32.27%. Listed on the BSE SME platform in March 2026, the company continues to build its international growth trajectory.
About Novus Loyalty Limited
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