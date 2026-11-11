Coop Faghandel selects Swisslog as partner for new automated high-bay warehouse
(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) Dubai, UAE, November 11, 2026 – Coop Faghandel, the construction and non-food division of Coop Norge SA, one of Norway's leading retail companies, has selected Swisslog as its partner for a major strategic expansion of its distribution center in Langhus, south of Oslo.
Coop Faghandel is experiencing strong growth, creating a need for increased warehouse capacity. The current project involves the construction of a new automated high-bay pallet warehouse, adjacent to the existing high-bay warehouse previously delivered by Swisslog and completed in 2021.
“To strengthen our position as Norway's leading building materials and DIY chain and enable further growth in e-commerce, we are committed to offering our stores and customers the best proposition in the market.” says Gaute Glomlien, Head of the development at Coop Faghandel.
“To succeed in this ambition, we need to provide an increasingly broad range of products, high availability and precise deliveries. Our central warehouse in Langhus is the hub of our supply chain, and this investment in additional capacity and warehouse automation is an important step in increasing our competitiveness.”
The selection of Swisslog as a partner was preceded by an extensive tender process with high demands on cost-efficiency, flexibility and scalability. Building on the success of the existing automated warehouse, Coop Faghandel once again chose Swisslog as its automation partner.
“With Swisslog, we are expanding and streamlining an established automation system that has already had significant positive effects in our logistics operations,” continues Glomlien.
“We have established a well-functioning partnership with Swisslog for several years, and the expansion can therefore be integrated into our existing system with minimal impact on ongoing operations. The new solution, which has been developed in close collaboration with Swisslog’s solution designers and our own logisticians, gives us increased capacity, better productivity and efficiency in the warehouse. It is a carefully designed and cost-effective solution.”
Once completed, the expanded facility will cover a total area of 55,000 square meters and provide more than 100,000 automated pallet positions. The site will feature an extended ProMove conveyor system, an automated small-goods handling area, and dedicated manual picking zones for bulky products.
The new expansion will include an automated inbound goods area, Swisslog Vectura pallet stacker cranes, approximately 50,000 additional pallet positions, and a 400-meter-long ProMove conveyor system. The entire operation will continue to be managed by Swisslog's SynQ Warehouse Management System (WMS), ensuring seamless integration between the new and existing facilities while enabling efficient warehouse operations and future scalability.
“Being selected once again to deliver a high-bay warehouse solution for Coop Faghandel is proof that together we have established a strong and trusted strategic partnership,” says Johan Kristofferson, Managing Director and Head of Sales, Swisslog Nordics. “We are incredibly proud to have the opportunity to continue on this journey with Coop with the goal of developing a world-class logistics operation.”
Construction of the new automated pallet warehouse is scheduled to begin in 2026, with completion planned for early 2028.
Coop Faghandel is experiencing strong growth, creating a need for increased warehouse capacity. The current project involves the construction of a new automated high-bay pallet warehouse, adjacent to the existing high-bay warehouse previously delivered by Swisslog and completed in 2021.
“To strengthen our position as Norway's leading building materials and DIY chain and enable further growth in e-commerce, we are committed to offering our stores and customers the best proposition in the market.” says Gaute Glomlien, Head of the development at Coop Faghandel.
“To succeed in this ambition, we need to provide an increasingly broad range of products, high availability and precise deliveries. Our central warehouse in Langhus is the hub of our supply chain, and this investment in additional capacity and warehouse automation is an important step in increasing our competitiveness.”
The selection of Swisslog as a partner was preceded by an extensive tender process with high demands on cost-efficiency, flexibility and scalability. Building on the success of the existing automated warehouse, Coop Faghandel once again chose Swisslog as its automation partner.
“With Swisslog, we are expanding and streamlining an established automation system that has already had significant positive effects in our logistics operations,” continues Glomlien.
“We have established a well-functioning partnership with Swisslog for several years, and the expansion can therefore be integrated into our existing system with minimal impact on ongoing operations. The new solution, which has been developed in close collaboration with Swisslog’s solution designers and our own logisticians, gives us increased capacity, better productivity and efficiency in the warehouse. It is a carefully designed and cost-effective solution.”
Once completed, the expanded facility will cover a total area of 55,000 square meters and provide more than 100,000 automated pallet positions. The site will feature an extended ProMove conveyor system, an automated small-goods handling area, and dedicated manual picking zones for bulky products.
The new expansion will include an automated inbound goods area, Swisslog Vectura pallet stacker cranes, approximately 50,000 additional pallet positions, and a 400-meter-long ProMove conveyor system. The entire operation will continue to be managed by Swisslog's SynQ Warehouse Management System (WMS), ensuring seamless integration between the new and existing facilities while enabling efficient warehouse operations and future scalability.
“Being selected once again to deliver a high-bay warehouse solution for Coop Faghandel is proof that together we have established a strong and trusted strategic partnership,” says Johan Kristofferson, Managing Director and Head of Sales, Swisslog Nordics. “We are incredibly proud to have the opportunity to continue on this journey with Coop with the goal of developing a world-class logistics operation.”
Construction of the new automated pallet warehouse is scheduled to begin in 2026, with completion planned for early 2028.
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