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Heydar Aliyev Foundation Represented With A Pavilion At COP31 (PHOTO)


Date: 2026-11-11 08:16:56

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation is represented with a pavilion at COP31, currently underway in Antalya.

The pavilion was established through a joint initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Türkiye's Zero Waste Foundation.

The idea for the joint pavilion originated at COP29 in Baku in 2024, where it became one of the conference's most visited pavilions.

The pavilion features photo and video presentations of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's initiatives in social welfare, culture, education, healthcare, reconstruction, restoration, and environmental protection.

It also showcases various materials on the activities of both foundations, as well as interactive projects.





























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