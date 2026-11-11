Bond Targets Upwards Of $6 Million In Annual Operating Cost Savings And Projects 50% Revenue Growth In 2027, Accelerating Path To Positive Cash Flow

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-driven productivity improvements and platform scalability expected to reduce annualized operating costs by over 30%, positioning Bond for substantially improved operating leverage and cash flow

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our Bond, Inc. (“Bond”) (NASDAQ: OBAI), the creator of the world's first AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform adopted by leading multinational companies, today announced plans to reduce annualized operating costs by approximately $6 million, or over 30%, while projecting approximately 50% revenue growth in 2027 compared with anticipated 2026 performance.

The initiative marks an important step in Bond's transition from investing in its global technology and operating infrastructure to leveraging that infrastructure to support substantial revenue growth, improve operating efficiency, and accelerate its path toward sustainable positive cash flow.

Key Financial Objectives Entering 2027:



Over 30% Reduction in Annual Operating Costs: Bond expects to reduce its annualized operating cost structure by approximately $6 million, reflecting approximately $3 million in recurring annual cost savings driven by the increased use of artificial intelligence, automation, and operational efficiencies, as well as the elimination of approximately $3 million in one-time expenses incurred during 2026 that are not expected to recur in 2027.

50% Projected Revenue Growth: The Company anticipates approximately 50% revenue growth in 2027, supported by its expanding presence across enterprise customers, international markets, and municipalities.

Potential Upside Beyond Current Projections: Bond's 2027 revenue outlook does not assume the completion of additional large-scale enterprise agreements, which could provide meaningful incremental revenue. Accelerated Path to Positive Cash Flow: The combination of a substantially lower operating cost structure and anticipated revenue growth is expected to materially reduce cash burn and bring the Company significantly closer to sustainable positive cash flow.

Established Infrastructure Positions Bond for Scalable, More Profitable Growth

Bond has invested more than $100 million to date in developing its proprietary technology, global Command Centers, and operational infrastructure to deliver AI-powered preventative personal security services at scale.

With this foundation now in place, the Company believes it has the capacity to support substantial growth in customers and service volumes without materially increasing its existing workforce or operating costs, except in the event of exceptionally large customer deployments.

Recent advances in artificial intelligence and automation are further improving productivity, streamlining operations, and reducing the incremental cost of serving additional members.

As a result, Bond expects that future revenue growth can increasingly translate into improved margins and cash flow rather than being offset by corresponding increases in operating expenses.

Management believes this represents a significant evolution in Bond's business model, allowing the Company to capitalize on its existing infrastructure while operating with a substantially leaner cost structure.

Revenue Growth Supported by Expanding Market Opportunities

Bond's projected 50% revenue growth in 2027 reflects its expectations for continued expansion across multiple customer segments, including large enterprises, international markets, and municipal personal security programs. This projected growth is supported by the Company's internal analysis of existing contracts and additional agreements anticipated to be finalized during the forecast period.

The Company's platform has already supported more than 1.4 million security service requests, including over 10,000 emergencies, across operations spanning 28 countries, demonstrating the scale and operational experience underlying its growth strategy.

Importantly, Bond's current revenue outlook does not assume the completion of additional large-scale enterprise agreements. The Company continues to pursue these opportunities, which could contribute incremental revenue beyond its existing projections.

Strengthening Bond's Financial Foundation and Accelerating the Path to Positive Cash Flow

The anticipated operating cost reductions follow Bond's recently announced strategic financial realignment, which was designed to reduce financial obligations, address financing overhang, and strengthen the Company's capital structure.

Building on these initiatives, Bond expects to increasingly leverage artificial intelligence and automation to streamline operations, improve workforce productivity, and reduce operating expenses, while maintaining the quality and responsiveness of its personal security services.

With its global technology and operational infrastructure already established, the Company believes these efficiencies will enable it to support substantial customer and revenue growth without proportionate increases in labor costs or other operating expenses.

By targeting approximately $6 million in annualized operating cost savings while projecting meaningful revenue growth, Bond expects to substantially reduce cash burn and accelerate its path toward sustainable positive cash flow.

Together, these initiatives represent a significant step toward a more efficient, scalable, and financially sustainable business model, positioning Bond to translate future revenue growth into improved margins, stronger cash flow, and long-term shareholder value.

Doron Kempel, Founder and CEO of Bond, commented,“We believe Bond is entering a fundamentally different phase of its growth. Having invested more than $100 million in building our technology, infrastructure, and global operations, we now have the foundation to support substantial revenue growth without materially increasing our workforce or operating costs under normal growth scenarios.”

“This is a critical advantage of our business model. As we add customers and expand service volumes, we expect a growing portion of incremental revenue to contribute to improved margins and cash flow. Combined with our targeted over 30% reduction in annual operating costs and projected 50% revenue growth in 2027, we believe Bond is approaching a meaningful financial inflection point.”

“Importantly, our revenue outlook does not depend on securing additional large-scale enterprise agreements. We continue to pursue these opportunities, which could provide meaningful upside beyond our current projections.”

“Following our recent financial realignment, we are now addressing the operating side of our business with the same discipline. Our focus is on building a financially stronger company that can grow substantially without a corresponding increase in expenses. We believe these initiatives will accelerate our path toward sustainable positive cash flow and position Bond to create meaningful long-term shareholder value.”

About Bond

Bond is an international company headquartered in New York City - with command centers around the world - that is redefining personal security through its AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform. The company has invested more than $100 million to date in its technology, operations, and global expansion.

Bond offers personal security to more people than any other company globally. Bond is trusted by leading corporations, cities, and universities, and has already supported more than 1.25 million security service requests, including over 10,000 emergencies and life-saving interventions. Bond operates in 28 countries and growing, positioning itself as a new global standard for personal security and peace of mind. Additional information about the Company is available at:

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Forward looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things, projected operating costs, revenues, and cash flows. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, among other things: (i) a risk that our expanded use of artificial intelligence and automation and our other operational efficiency initiatives may not result in the lowered total operating costs that we expect, or may require implementation over a longer time frame than expected to yield a material reduction in total operating costs and to reduce total operating costs at the level we expect; (ii) a risk that our continuing efforts to expand our presence with enterprise customers and municipalities and in international markets may not result in an increase in our total revenues in the amount or within the time frame we expect; and (iii) that our operating costs, revenues, cash flows, and other results of operations may be negatively impacted by increased costs, delays, or other challenges in maintaining and improving our technologies, difficulties in attracting and retaining significant new customers at the pace we expect, and difficulties in raising additional capital to fund our operations. Additional factors which could cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release include the risks discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” in our most recent Registration Statement on Form S-1, under the caption“Item 1A. Risk Factors,” in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, or any updates discussed under the caption“Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website at

Our Bond, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise that occur after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

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