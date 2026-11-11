Softstack Completes Penetration Test For Edel Finance's Perpetual Futures Infrastructure

Edel Finance Pentest by Softstack

Independent security assessment identifies 27 findings across Edel Finance's trading backend, with both High-severity vulnerabilities resolved

FLENSBURG, GERMANY, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- softstack a leading German Web3 cybersecurity and software development company, has successfully completed an independent penetration test of Edel Finance 's perpetual futures backend infrastructure.The assessment examined the development environment supporting Edel Finance's programmable trading infrastructure, including its API services, authentication and authorization mechanisms, trading operations, AI-agent integrations, and supporting infrastructure.The engagement identified 27 security findings, including 2 High, 5 Medium, 17 Low, and 3 Informational issues.Following close collaboration between softstack's security specialists and the Edel Finance engineering team, 25 findings were successfully remediated and independently verified. The remaining two Low-severity findings were formally accepted as residual risks, leaving zero open findings at the conclusion of the engagement.Securing Infrastructure for Programmable Financial MarketsEdel Finance is building open finance infrastructure for tokenized equities, connecting digital asset ownership, trading, liquidity, and settlement across blockchain networks.Its product ecosystem includes EdelEQUITIES, EdelMARKETS, EdelRUNWAY, and EdelVAULTS, providing infrastructure for tokenized equity markets, programmable trading, capital formation, and structured financial exposure.A central component of this ecosystem is Edel Finance's perpetual futures trading infrastructure, which combines programmable market access with blockchain-based settlement capabilities.As financial infrastructure increasingly integrates automated trading systems, institutional APIs, and AI-powered agents, securing the underlying services becomes essential to protecting market participants and maintaining operational resilience.Comprehensive Penetration Testing softstack conducted an owner-authorized, grey-box penetration test between October 8 and 13, 2026, followed by a dedicated remediation re-test on October 17.The assessment combined manual security testing, source-code-assisted analysis, infrastructure inspection, and automated security tools.The engagement covered several critical security areas:> Authentication, authorization, and account isolation> REST APIs, WebSocket services, and trading integrations> Model Context Protocol (MCP) interfaces supporting AI agents> Trading operations, order management, and withdrawal workflows> Infrastructure configuration, cloud security, and network exposure> Third-party dependencies and software supply-chain security> Input validation, rate limiting, and application security controls> Across eight testing phases, softstack performed 36 distinct security tests and examined 83 API endpoints.The assessment confirmed that critical trading authorization controls and the tested financial transaction flows operated correctly within the development environment.Security Findings and RemediationThe two High-severity findings involved vulnerable software dependencies and an AI-agent-related prompt-injection risk within the MCP integration.Additional findings concerned infrastructure exposure, application configuration, API behavior, and security hardening.The Edel Finance engineering team responded with a comprehensive remediation effort, merging 23 remediation pull requests during the engagement.The subsequent re-test confirmed:> 25 findings - Fixed and verified> 2 findings - Formally accepted as residual risk> 0 findings - Remaining openBoth High-severity findings were successfully remediated.Building Security Into Financial Infrastructure"Modern financial infrastructure requires security across much more than smart contracts. Trading APIs, authentication systems, cloud infrastructure, and AI-agent integrations all create potential attack surfaces. What matters is not simply identifying vulnerabilities, but demonstrating that they have been addressed. Edel Finance worked closely with our team throughout remediation, and the final re-test confirmed that all High- and Medium-severity findings had been resolved."- Yannik Heinze, CEO & Co-Founder, softstack GmbHThe engagement demonstrates the value of integrating independent security assessments into the development lifecycle of complex financial infrastructure.About Edel FinanceEdel Finance develops open finance infrastructure for tokenized equities and programmable financial markets. Its ecosystem connects tokenized assets, liquidity, execution, structured exposure, and settlement infrastructure across blockchain networks, including the Canton Network.Edel Finance is operated by Titan Labs Limited.Website:About softstackFounded in 2017 and headquartered in Flensburg, Germany, softstack GmbH provides specialized cybersecurity, software development, and consulting services for blockchain and digital asset businesses.The company supports financial institutions, blockchain protocols, token issuers, custodians, and Web3 companies through smart contract security audits, penetration testing, digital asset risk assessments, and technical security consulting.Website:Contact:...Disclaimer: The penetration test covered the specified development environment and assessed systems only. Its findings do not constitute a security certification, guarantee of vulnerability-free software, or assessment of Edel Finance's entire product ecosystem.

Florian Protschka

softstack

+49 461 40772079

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Softstack Completes Penetration Test for Edel Finance's Perpetual Futures Infrastructure News Provided By softstack November 11, 2026, 13:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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