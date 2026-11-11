Novus Loyalty Strengthens Global Footprint With Dubai Office, Accelerates GCC Expansion

Jay Shah, Vibhore Rastog, Deepak Tomar

Dubai office will strengthen engagement with bank, fintech & payment network, supporting strategic partnerships & expansion of its AI powered loyalty technology

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Novus Loyalty Limited, a BSE-listed, AI-powered enterprise loyalty and customer engagement technology company, has established its UAE entity and opened its office in Dubai, marking a significant step in its international expansion strategy. This strengthens its ability to engage directly with banks, fintechs, payment networks and enterprises across the GCC and the wider MENA region. While these markets represent immediate priorities for the company, the Dubai presence will also serve as a strategic base to support its expanding international operations, build global partnerships and pursue opportunities across other international markets..As part of this expansion, company has appointed Mr. Jay Shah as President, International Business and Strategy. With over 15 years of experience across loyalty and rewards, banking, fintech, strategic partnerships and international business development, he brings extensive expertise in building loyalty ecosystems and driving business growth across the GCC, MENA and other international markets. In his new role, he will lead the company's international business strategy, focusing on strengthening enterprise relationships, expanding strategic partnerships and driving growth across international markets.Deepak Tomar, CEO, Novus Loyalty Limited, said, "International expansion is an important part of our long-term growth strategy.. Dubai gives us a strategic base to work more closely with banks, fintechs, payment networks and enterprises across the GCC and wider MENA region. While we already serve clients internationally, having a regional presence will help us better understand local market requirements, strengthen partnerships and build long-term relationships. Loyalty today is about relationships, not just points, and our AI-powered, API-first platform is designed to help enterprises create and strengthen those relationships at scale."Novus Loyalty specialises in enterprise loyalty and customer engagement technology, offering integrated solutions that help businesses strengthen customer relationships, drive merchant engagement and deliver measurable business outcomes. Its core capabilities span enterprise loyalty platforms, merchant loyalty solutions, rewards and redemption marketplaces, card-linked offers (CLO), and employee and partner rewards programmes. Powered by an AI-enabled, API-first architecture, its technology connects enterprises, merchants and rewards ecosystems through personalised, scalable and omnichannel loyalty experiences, enabling businesses to drive customer retention, engagement and long-term value.The company's platform currently serves over 100 enterprise customers, processes more than 400 million transactions every month and supports over 40 million consumers. Its solutions cater to businesses across banking and financial services, fintech, retail, e-commerce, healthcare, hospitality, travel, automotive and other enterprise sectors.The GCC region has emerged as an important market for enterprise technology, digital banking, financial services, retail, hospitality and customer experience innovation. As businesses increasingly focus on connecting customer data, transactions, rewards and engagement across digital and physical channels, the need for integrated and scalable loyalty infrastructure is becoming more significant. Novus Loyalty's regional presence enables it to bring its existing technology capabilities closer to businesses and support organisations looking to modernise their customer engagement strategies.Jay Shah, President – International Business and Strategy, Novus Loyalty Limited, said, "The GCC presents an exciting opportunity for the next phase of loyalty and customer engagement. Businesses are increasingly looking beyond traditional points-based programmes towards more connected, personalised and commercially meaningful customer experiences. We bring the technology, experience and flexibility to help enterprises make that transition. My focus will be on building strong strategic partnerships, connecting banks, merchants and technology ecosystems, and establishing Novus as a trusted long-term partner for businesses across the region and beyond."Vibhore Rastogi, CFO, Novus Loyalty Limited, said, "Expanding our presence in the UAE is a strategic step towards strengthening our international business. Our focus will be on identifying sustainable growth opportunities across the GCC, optimising investments and building a strong regional business model. We remain committed to maintaining financial discipline while investing in technology and business capabilities that support long-term growth and profitability."With its UAE presence established, Novus Loyalty remains focused on building a sustainable international business, expanding into new markets and strengthening its global footprint.About Novus Loyalty Limited - Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Gurugram, Novus Loyalty Limited provides enterprise loyalty and customer engagement solutions to banks, fintechs, retailers, healthcare businesses and other enterprises. Its offerings span loyalty technology, rewards redemption, merchant promotions and digital vouchers, supported by deployment options on client infrastructure and through cloud-based subscriptions.

Jay Shah

President, International Business and Strategy, Novus Loyal

+971 56 781 5659

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Novus Loyalty Strengthens Global Footprint with Dubai Office, Accelerates GCC Expansion News Provided By AvancePR November 11, 2026, 13:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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