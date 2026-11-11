Almalinux OS Foundation Chair To Speak At 2026 SC Conference

AlmaLinux

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation, a nonprofit that stewards the community-owned and governed open source enterprise Linux distribution AlmaLinux OS, today announced that chair benny Vasquez is scheduled to present a talk during the 2026 SC Conference, the international conference for High Performance Computing, networking, storage and analysis, taking place November 15–20 at the McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois.From 2:30–3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17 in room #W192b, Vasquez will present,“Publishing the Repository Is the Easy Part: Taking Research Software Public.” In this session Vasquez will explore the considerations that research teams and institutions should address before making internally developed software available to the broader open-source community. Topics will include identifying the motivation for open-sourcing a project, securing institutional support, establishing realistic long-term maintenance commitments and determining the organizational structure best suited to the project.Vasquez will also walk attendees through the practical steps of preparing software and its maintainers for public collaboration, including getting code ready for release, establishing processes for receiving feedback, welcoming contributors and defining success. Drawing on her experience advising teams through these decisions, she will provide attendees with a framework for evaluating their options and developing a plan for taking research software public.For more information, visit:With experience managing commercial and open source communities, developers, and high-performance teams at places like LiquidWeb, cPanel, Progress, and most recently Microsoft, Vazquez showcases a successful track record across product management, and business strategy – serving as a leading voice in the world of community-driven software. To request a meeting with Vasquez, email....For detailed information on SC 2026, visit:About AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed, and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. Distributed from a network of over 400 mirrors across six continents, AlmaLinux is compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today's foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it's available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit entity created as the central collaboration point for everything to do with AlmaLinux and for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. VisitAlmaLinux Contact:...

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AlmaLinux OS Foundation Chair To Speak at 2026 SC Conference News Provided By AlmaLinux OS Foundation November 11, 2026, 13:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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