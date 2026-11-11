Meghalaya: Teachers Begin Indefinite Strike Over 'Unmet' Demands

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, Nov 11 (IANS) The Khasi Jaintia Deficit School Teachers Association (KJDSTA) on Wednesday began an indefinite strike, rejecting the Meghalaya Education Department's latest communication as a“refurbished” version of an earlier letter that failed to address its key demands.

The KJDSTA president Boswell Pala said the association had received the department's letter on WhatsApp on Tuesday night and initially hoped it would contain a solution.

“Instead, we found it was essentially the same letter sent to us on October 8, with some modifications and points rearranged according to our ultimatum,” Pala said.

He said the government had again maintained that the release of Dearness Allowance (DA) and pending arrears was“under process”, without specifying a timeline.

Questioning the delay, Pala said the department had made a similar assurance before the Puja holidays but had failed to fulfil it. The association also strongly opposed the government's proposed changes to the Centralised Provident Fund (CPF) arrangement, alleging that the move would undermine the 2023 scheme agreed upon by the government and teachers.

Pala said the CPF scheme was framed in accordance with provisions of the 1969 Act and following submissions made by the government before the court.

He accused the department of attempting to find loopholes in the existing framework rather than ensuring its proper implementation.

The KJDSTA chief also objected to the government's stand on the Board of Trustees, saying the department was ignoring the Board's bylaws, which provide for a three-year tenure.

On recruitment, Pala alleged that several deficit schools were facing hurdles in obtaining approval for appointments despite following the prescribed selection process.

Responding to the government's appeal asking teachers to remain with students as the academic year nears its end, Pala said the administration was responsible for the situation.

“We are not asking for anything extra. We are only demanding what is rightfully due to us,” he said.

He further alleged that School Managing Committees were being pressured to ensure the functioning of schools during the strike, adding that the association hoped the committees would understand the teachers' concerns.

The indefinite strike is expected to affect academic activities in several deficit schools across the Khasi and Jaintia Hills region.