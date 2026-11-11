Fake ULFA Extortion Letters Aimed At Destabilising District: Assam Police

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 11 (IANS) Police have launched an investigation into a racket allegedly circulating fake extortion letters in the name of the banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom--Independent (ULFA-I) targeting members of the business community in Assam's Charaideo district, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

The Senior Superintendent of Police in Charaideo district, Surjeet Singh Panesar, said preliminary inquiries suggested that some“mischievous elements” were using scanned copies of purported ULFA letters to threaten businessmen and create panic.

“We have received some such letters and, during our preliminary inquiry, found indications that certain miscreants are circulating fake letters to destabilise the situation in the district and for their own personal unlawful gains,” the senior police officer said.

According to Panesar, the police have identified some leads and gathered information about people allegedly involved in the racket.

“We are pursuing the matter and action will be taken against those involved at the earliest to ensure that such incidents are not repeated,” the officer added.

The fake letters have reportedly targeted people associated with the business community, including small and medium-scale businessmen.

Police are examining the pattern and content of the letters to determine whether the same group is behind multiple incidents.

Panesar said the authorities have been conducting counter-insurgency operations against ULFA and other insurgent groups, including in areas along the Assam-Nagaland border.

“Counter-insurgency operations are continuing, and we are keeping a close watch on the situation. At present, there is no indication of any active ULFA member being involved in these incidents in the district,” the officer said.

Panesar stressed that the extortion letters appeared to be part of a criminal conspiracy aimed at exploiting the name of the insurgent outfit for personal gains.

He urged members of the business community and the public not to panic and to immediately inform the police if they receive any suspicious letter or extortion demand.

Police said the investigation is progressing and those responsible for circulating the fake letters would face legal action.