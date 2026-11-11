Bihar: Health Minister Conducts Surprise Inspections Of Health Centres In Patna

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 11 (IANS) Amid growing political activity in Bihar, Health Minister Nishant Kumar appears to have shifted into action mode, conducting surprise inspections of two Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) in Patna ahead of the Chhath festival.

He visited the Urban Primary Health Centre in Dariyapur, where he inspected the facilities and interacted with patients and residents to assess the availability of medicines, healthcare infrastructure and services.

During the interaction, several people raised concerns about healthcare facilities. Nishant Kumar heard their grievances and directed the officials concerned to take necessary action.

He subsequently visited the UPHC in Shastri Nagar, where he reviewed the available facilities, checked medicine stocks and sought feedback from patients about the quality of treatment.

The minister instructed officials to ensure that all essential facilities and medicines remain available at health centres and that no patient faces difficulty in accessing treatment.

He emphasised the need to improve healthcare delivery and address public grievances promptly.

Speaking during the inspections, Nishant Kumar said the government was continuously working to strengthen healthcare services in both rural and urban areas.

He said doctors were being deployed at health centres across the state and efforts were underway to ensure the availability of essential medicines. The government was also working to provide patients with necessary facilities at super-speciality hospitals, he added.

Officials of the Health Department are committed to improving healthcare services, he said.

The minister also reviewed preparations for providing medical assistance during the Chhath festival. He said the ghats had been inspected, including during a visit alongside Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, and instructions had been issued to ensure adequate healthcare arrangements at all major locations.

Doctors, nurses and essential medicines will be deployed at the ghats so that devotees facing health emergencies can receive immediate medical attention.

Nishant Kumar said the department was working to ensure that healthcare facilities remained fully functional during the festival, from hospitals to Chhath ghats.