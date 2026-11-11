Assam: GMCH Achieves 100 HPB Surgeries Weeks After NE's First Liver Transplant

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 11 (IANS) In a significant milestone for advanced healthcare in Assam, the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has completed 100 complex Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary (HPB) procedures under its Liver Transplant and HPB Programme, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

The achievement comes just weeks after GMCH performed the Northeast's first liver transplant in a government hospital, marking another step forward in the state's efforts to expand access to specialised and high-end medical care.

In a social media post, the Chief Minister said the 100 procedures included 64 liver and biliary surgeries, 17 pancreatic procedures, 12 spleen-related surgeries and seven other complex operations.

“Advanced care, right here at Assam,” Sarma said, congratulating the medical team behind the achievement.

According to the Chief Minister, the procedures involved high-complexity cases, including rare medical conditions, and were carried out under tight timelines.

HPB surgery is a highly specialised branch of medicine dealing with diseases affecting the liver, pancreas, gallbladder and bile ducts.

Such procedures often require specialised surgical expertise, advanced infrastructure and coordinated post-operative care, making their availability at a government medical institution a major development for patients requiring complex treatment.

The expansion of the Liver Transplant and HPB Programme at GMCH is expected to reduce the dependence of patients from Assam and other northeastern states on hospitals in metropolitan cities for advanced surgeries.

For years, patients requiring complex liver and pancreatic treatment have often had to travel outside the region, incurring significant expenses and facing delays in accessing specialised healthcare.

The latest milestone reflects Assam's broader push to strengthen tertiary healthcare infrastructure and bring advanced medical facilities closer to people in the Northeast.

Sarma said the successful completion of the procedures demonstrated the growing capabilities of GMCH's medical team and infrastructure, while extending his compliments to the doctors and healthcare professionals involved in the programme.

The development comes as the Assam government continues to focus on upgrading government hospitals and expanding access to specialised healthcare services across the state.