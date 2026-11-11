Centre Seeks Guv's Report On Tamil Nadu Law And Order Amid Oppn Criticism

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 11 (IANS) The Union Home Ministry has reportedly sought a report from Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra V. Arlekar on the state's law-and-order situation following a series of killings during Deepavali and mounting Opposition criticism of Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government.

The report sought by the Ministry, led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is expected to cover recent incidents of violence and the measures taken by the state administration to maintain public peace.

The Governor is scheduled to travel to New Delhi on November 13.

Opposition parties, including the DMK and AIADMK, have alleged that murders are increasing across Tamil Nadu and claimed that more than 10 killings occurred on Deepavali day alone.

The state government and police have disputed that figure, saying that eight murders were recorded on Deepavali.

The killing of Special Sub-Inspector Senthil Kumar, 56, in Theni has become a focal point of the criticism.

According to the account provided, he was attacked after objecting to the bursting of firecrackers that was causing a public nuisance.

Opposition leaders have cited the policeman's death to question the TVK government's ability to protect citizens, saying that the incident raises serious concerns about the safety of police personnel themselves.

DMK leader and former Chief Minister M.K. Stalin sharply criticised the state administration, declaring: "Law and order is in the intensive care unit. The administration is in a coma."

The DMK and AIADMK have continued to accuse Chief Minister Vijay-led TVK government of failing to maintain law and order, despite the administration's rejection of their allegations.

Vijay, who holds the Home portfolio, has meanwhile met senior police officers to review the situation.

Police have subsequently conducted operations targeting alleged criminal elements across the state over the past two days.

The crackdown comes amid growing pressure on the state government to demonstrate that it is responding effectively to violent crime.

The Opposition, however, has maintained its criticism, pointing to the recent killings as evidence of shortcomings in policing and preventive action.

The reported request for a Governor's assessment has added a national dimension to the controversy.

Attention is now focused on the findings Governor Arlekar may submit to the Centre and his forthcoming Delhi visit.

The contents of the proposed report and any subsequent response from the Union Home Ministry remain to be seen as the political dispute continues.