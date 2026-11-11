Restore Access To Education For Girls And Women In Afghanistan: UNESCO

MENAFN - IANS) Kabul, Nov 11 (IANS) Continued restrictions on girls and women's education could deprive Afghanistan of an entire generation of skilled professionals, especially in healthcare, education and other essential sectors, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has warned, local media reported on Wednesday.

UNESCO's Education in Emergencies Programme Coordinator Hoda Jaberian was quoted as saying by the Afghan media that the country cannot afford to lose another generation of learners. She emphasised the urgent need to restore access to education for girls and women, Afghanistan-based 'Ariana News' reported.

An estimated 2.4 million girls in Afghanistan are excluded from secondary education, while no girls enrolled in universities in 2026, according to a United Nations (UN) report published in November.

Jaberian stressed that the schools must be reopened for girls and women should be allowed to return to formal education system and said that alternative learning opportunities cannot replace regular schooling, Ariana News reported.

She called for greater support for teachers, improved educational materials, stronger teaching standards and better data collection and planning to strengthen Afghanistan's education system.

In September, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern over what he termed the continuing discriminatory policies imposed by the Taliban on Afghan women and girls, as he reiterated his call to immediately reverse the ban on Afghan women working for the global body and ensure their safe and unhindered access to UN premises throughout the country.

Guterres said that restrictions on women's full participation in public life, education and many areas of employment violate their fundamental rights and remain a critical impediment to Afghanistan's economic development, stability and reintegration into the international community.

Guterres' statement came as September 7 marked one year since Afghan women have been barred from accessing UN premises in Afghanistan. The UN chief urged the Taliban to immediately reverse the ban on Afghan women working for the UN and ensure their safe and unhindered access to UN premises.

"These restrictions are contrary to international law, including the UN Charter, and undermine the organisation's capacity to carry out its mandate and deliver life-saving and other assistance to the Afghan people at a time when needs remain high."

"Unhindered access for all United Nations personnel to their places of work is critical to fulfil our mandate, and to reach and support vulnerable people, especially women and girls, in accordance with cultural practices. Ensuring that women can deliver humanitarian assistance and essential services to women and girls is critical to an effective and principled response," he added.

In his statement, Guterres also urged the Taliban to lift all restrictions imposed on Afghan women and girls and uphold their rights to full, equal, and meaningful participation in all aspects of Afghan society.