Haryana CM Saini Orders 100 Percent Chargesheets In SC/ST Cases Soon

CM Saini Mandates Strict Action in SC/ST Cases

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini directed police and administrative officials to ensure 100 per cent chargesheet filing within 60 days in cases related to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, warning that no negligence or laxity in delivering justice to victims would be tolerated. The Chief Minister was chairing a meeting of the State Level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee in Chandigarh to review the implementation of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and the Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955. Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi was also present.

Director General of Police Ajay Singhal informed the meeting that cases related to SC/ST in the state have declined by nearly 28 per cent. He said the process of filing chargesheets within 60 days was being implemented effectively and efforts were on to take it to 100 per cent. It was informed that action has been taken against 10 police personnel for negligence in delivering justice to victims. Senior officers have been appointed as nodal officers at district and sub-divisional levels to regularly monitor the progress, investigation and time-bound disposal of cases.

Measures to Enhance Justice Delivery

The Chief Minister said efforts in this direction need to be made more effective, and that along with reducing crimes, ensuring justice to victims and preventing recurrence of such incidents was equally important. To expedite the disposal of SC/ST cases, the Chief Minister directed the establishment of special courts in Hisar, Faridabad, Palwal, Rohtak and Bhiwani. He said the process of setting up the special courts should be expedited so that victims do not have to wait long for justice.

He also directed special campaigns and detailed reviews in districts reporting a relatively higher number of such cases, to identify the causes and take concrete corrective steps based on local conditions. Police stations reporting a higher number of such cases will be identified separately and kept under special monitoring by senior officers, with increased police activity and effective action at sensitive locations. Long-pending cases will be disposed of on priority.

Government Commitment to Social Justice

The Chief Minister said panchayats where not a single such case has been registered in the last two years should be encouraged. The Panchayat Department will send the names of such panchayats for felicitation. He said the Haryana Government is committed to social justice, equality and ensuring the dignity and security of every citizen, and directed officials to work with sensitivity, promptness and accountability.

It was informed in the meeting that in the financial year 2026-27 so far, financial assistance of Rs 13.49 crore has been provided to 1,046 victims of atrocities for relief and rehabilitation.

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