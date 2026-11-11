Rushan Abbas Highlights Systematic Persecution Of Uyghur Women In Berlin

Rushan Abbas Addresses Uyghur Rights at Berlin Summit

Uyghur rights advocate and Campaign for Uyghurs (CFU) Executive Director Rushan Abbas highlighted the alleged systematic persecution of Uyghur women by Chinese authorities, including forced sterilisation, family separation and imprisonment, during a panel discussion at the Women's Summit held at the German Bundestag in Berlin. According to a post by CFU on X, Abbas participated in a panel titled“Women's Rights as a Security Factor in Foreign and Security Policy”, which examined the importance of protecting women's rights as a component of international security.

The panel followed a discussion by European Parliament Member Hannah Neumann of the Greens/European Free Alliance (Greens/EFA), who addressed the importance of incorporating women's rights into foreign and security policy. During her address, Abbas spoke about the challenges faced by Uyghur women, drawing attention to allegations of forced sterilisation, separation of families and the imprisonment of innocent people. She also referred to her own sister, Dr. Gulshan Abbas, who, according to CFU, remains unjustly detained in China.

Integrating Women's Rights into Security Policy

The discussion brought together several speakers, including Roya Mahboob, Wittes and Shukriya Bradost, and was moderated by Anne McElvoy. The panel examined why the protection of women's rights should be treated as a priority in foreign and security policy discussions. According to CFU, the discussion underscored the need for governments to confront the persecution of women by authoritarian regimes and ensure that women's rights remain central to international security considerations.

The organisation stressed that violations targeting women should not be viewed solely as human rights concerns but must also be addressed within broader foreign policy and security frameworks. The Uyghur issue has remained a major international human rights concern, particularly over China's policies in the Xinjiang Region. Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic communities have faced international scrutiny over allegations of arbitrary detention, restrictions on religious and cultural practices, family separation and forced labour.

The United Nations has raised concerns about serious human rights violations and called for greater protection of fundamental freedoms. Uyghur advocacy groups have also continued to highlight concerns over cultural identity and political freedoms. China rejects allegations of genocide and systematic abuse, maintaining that its Xinjiang policies are aimed at combating terrorism, extremism and separatism.

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