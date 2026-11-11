Suvendu Adhikari Highlights Central Support For West Bengal Growth

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said the Centre was prioritising the state's reconstruction, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally monitoring the implementation of central projects and Union ministers visiting the state regularly to speed up pending work.

Centre Prioritizing State Reconstruction

Speaking to the reporters, CM Adhikari said Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari would visit West Bengal on November 26 to lay the foundation stone for National Highway projects worth Rs 20,000 crore.

He said the Prime Minister had directed Union ministers to visit the state and expedite pending infrastructure projects, including those related to railways.“A minister from the Central Government visits the state almost every week. It seems the Prime Minister himself is monitoring the implementation of every Central Government project in Bengal,” he said.

Showcasing West Bengal Globally

Describing the upcoming 19th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention, the chief minister highlighted the event as an opportunity to showcase West Bengal's industrial potential, tourism, culture and religious heritage to the global Indian diaspora.

“This is excellent, auspicious news for West Bengal. It also presents a great opportunity. The Prime Minister not only spearheaded the election campaign to form the government, but he has also put his full weight behind the reconstruction of West Bengal,” Adhikari said.

Event Participation and Cultural Highlights

CM Adhikari also referred to the state's recent hosting of major events, including the national-level International Yoga Day programme in Kolkata and the Durga Puja inauguration at Eden Gardens. He said West Bengal was preparing for the upcoming World Energy Week and working to elevate the Gangasagar Mela to international standards.

On the PBD Convention, he said the state would follow the guidelines of the Ministry of External Affairs and facilitate interactions and sightseeing for participants, while highlighting its historical and cultural significance.“We will proceed in accordance with the guidelines set by our Ministry of External Affairs. Specifically, regarding West Bengal-its industries, businesses, tourism, culture, and significant religious sites-we will work to highlight and showcase their historical importance,” he said. He added that the state would make logistical arrangements to facilitate sightseeing during participants' available time.

Historical Significance of Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas

The Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas is celebrated on January 9 every year to mark the contribution of the overseas Indian community to the development of India. The date commemorates the return of Mahatma Gandhi to India from South Africa on January 9, 1915.

The Convention will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while President Droupadi Murmu will confer the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards and preside over the Valedictory Session.

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