PM Modi To Launch Bengaluru Pink Line And Waste Management Projects

PM Modi to Inaugurate Bengaluru Metro Pink Line and Development Projects

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Pink Line of the Bengaluru Metro and lay the foundation stone for a crucial solid waste management project linked to the KCDC compost plant on November 13. Speaking about the project, Surya said it would address the long-standing hardships faced by residents living near the KCDC compost plant, where approximately 500 tonnes of wet waste arrive daily. "For the past 25–30 years, residents in this area have faced persistent hardships due to this plant. Approximately 500 tonnes of wet waste arrive here daily, causing a severe stench that affects the local population and spreads across a radius of 3 to 4 kilometres," he said.

Surya said the Karnataka government had halted the plant's operations in 2008 following demands from local residents but restarted it in 2013 due to the lack of an alternative. "In 2008, following demands from local residents, the Government of Karnataka halted the plant's operations; however, it was restarted in 2013 due to the lack of an alternative. The waste from this plant has led to issues such as air and water pollution," he said. He further said that he and MLA Satish Reddy had worked together over the past three to four years to find a permanent solution to the problem under the Swachh Bharat Mission. "Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, MLA Satish Reddy and I have worked together over the last 3–4 years to devise a permanent solution to this problem. A CBG plant will be established here within the next 15 months," Surya said.

S-VYASA Golden Jubilee Celebrations

Prime Minister will participate in the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Prashanti Kutiram, the residential headquarters campus of Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana (S-VYASA). On this occasion, he will lay the foundation stone of the Golden Jubilee Administrative Block and launch the S-VYASA Off-Campus at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, according to the release.

Being held from November 13 to 23, 2026 on the theme 'Towards Viksit Bharat 2047', the Golden Jubilee celebration marks five decades of institution-building and service. Established in 1975, Prashanti Kutiram was founded with the objective of integrating modern science with India's spiritual wisdom. It is home to S-VYASA, which was declared a Deemed-to-be University in 2002 and is dedicated to education and research in Yoga.

According to the release, the programme will also commemorate the birth centenary of Shri Hongasandra Venkataramaiah Sheshadri Ji, a distinguished thinker, writer and organiser born in Bengaluru in 1926. He joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in 1946 and served as its Sarkaryavah from 1987 to 2000. He was among the visionaries behind S-VYASA and his inspiration and guidance played an important role in shaping the growth of Prashanti Kutiram and advancing the institution's mission over the decades.

Major Infrastructure and Development Initiatives

Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation, lay the foundation stone and flag off various development projects worth over ₹15,600 crore in Bengaluru. These projects span key sectors including urban mobility, power transmission, renewable energy, petroleum infrastructure, waste management and railways.

Urban Mobility and Energy Projects

Prime Minister will inaugurate Bengaluru Metro's Pink Line from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere, developed at a cost of around ₹3,470 crore. The new stretch will enhance urban connectivity, ease daily commuting, reduce travel time and strengthen public transport facilities in Bengaluru, as stated in the release.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Transmission Scheme for Integration of Renewable Energy Zones (Phase-II) in Koppal-II and Gadag-II, developed at an investment of around ₹4,450 crore. The transmission system will facilitate the evacuation of approximately 2 GW of renewable energy potential from the Koppal and Gadag regions of Karnataka for onward transmission and distribution to beneficiaries across the grid, as per the release.

He will also inaugurate the Transmission Scheme for the Solar Energy Zone in Bidar, developed at an investment of around ₹1,370 crore. The project involves the establishment of a Bidar Pooling Station and will facilitate the evacuation of 2.5 GW of solar power from the region.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Transmission Scheme for Integration of Davanagere/Chitradurga and Ballari Renewable Energy Zones, at an investment of over ₹3,450 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone of the Transmission System Strengthening project for Integration of Additional Renewable Energy Potential at Davanagere and Ballari, at an investment of over ₹1,100 crore.

Petroleum and Waste Management Infrastructure

Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation India's largest underground LPG storage cavern in Mangaluru, constructed at a cost of over ₹850 crore. With a storage capacity of 80,000 metric tonnes, the facility will significantly strengthen India's LPG storage infrastructure. The project also includes a 9.4 km LPG pipeline connecting New Mangalore Port to the main terminal, facilitating efficient transportation and storage of LPG.

Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the Devangonthi Marketing Terminal of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), Bengaluru. Built at an investment of ₹330 crore, the state-of-the-art facility will strengthen petroleum product storage and distribution infrastructure in Karnataka, as stated in the release.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of GAIL's Compressed Biogas Plant at Haralakunte, Bengaluru. The plant will process approximately 300 tonnes of municipal solid waste daily to produce 12.6 tonnes of clean Compressed Biogas (CBG). The project will promote scientific waste management, reduce dependence on conventional fuels and contribute to a cleaner and more sustainable environment.

Rail Connectivity Advancements

Prime Minister will inaugurate four redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme - Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Sakleshpur and Subrahmanya Road. The redeveloped stations will offer improved passenger amenities and serve as city centres, promoting local commercial activities and tourism in the region.

Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the 45 km Bagalkot-Wandal railway line doubling section, forming part of the 284 km Gadag-Hotgi Doubling Project. The section will improve passenger and freight movement, support local trade and facilitate coal supply to the Kudgi NTPC plant.

Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the electrification of the 55 km Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road Ghat railway section. Passing through one of India's most challenging railway terrains, the project marks a significant engineering achievement. With its completion, the entire Bengaluru-Mangaluru rail route is now fully electrified.

Prime Minister will flag off the Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express, providing faster and modern rail connectivity between Bengaluru, Coastal Karnataka and Goa. The service will connect key destinations including Hassan, Sakleshpur, Mangaluru, Udupi, Murdeshwar, Gokarna and Karwar before reaching Madgaon, benefiting passengers and boosting tourism in the region. (ANI)

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