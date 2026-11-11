Turkish Defense Technologies Play Key Role in Mali’s Security Strategy
(MENAFN) Turkish military technologies and defense equipment could strengthen the operational capabilities of Mali’s armed forces while helping compensate for shortages in military personnel, according to Mali’s permanent secretary of the National Security Council.
Retired Maj. Gen. Yamoussa Camara made the remarks on the sidelines of the BAMEX 2026 defense exhibition in Bamako, highlighting the challenges facing a military tasked with securing a territory spanning 1.24 million square kilometers (478,765 square miles).
Camara said Mali’s limited defense budget prevents its armed forces from acquiring all the resources required to protect such an extensive area. He argued that incorporating modern technological systems, particularly those developed by Türkiye, could significantly improve military performance.
He also identified unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) as essential tools for tackling Mali’s security threats, pointing to Türkiye’s substantial experience and technical expertise in the defense sector as reasons to expand military cooperation between the two countries.
Camara noted that existing security coordination among the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), which brings together Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, has yet to meet the bloc’s requirements.
He attributed the difficulties partly to the enormous size of the Liptako-Gourma region, where the three countries share borders, stressing that maintaining security across the area remains challenging without advanced technological capabilities.
He added that AES members should make greater use of their combined resources and reinforce their security arrangements by developing closer cooperation with Türkiye.
Retired Maj. Gen. Yamoussa Camara made the remarks on the sidelines of the BAMEX 2026 defense exhibition in Bamako, highlighting the challenges facing a military tasked with securing a territory spanning 1.24 million square kilometers (478,765 square miles).
Camara said Mali’s limited defense budget prevents its armed forces from acquiring all the resources required to protect such an extensive area. He argued that incorporating modern technological systems, particularly those developed by Türkiye, could significantly improve military performance.
He also identified unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) as essential tools for tackling Mali’s security threats, pointing to Türkiye’s substantial experience and technical expertise in the defense sector as reasons to expand military cooperation between the two countries.
Camara noted that existing security coordination among the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), which brings together Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, has yet to meet the bloc’s requirements.
He attributed the difficulties partly to the enormous size of the Liptako-Gourma region, where the three countries share borders, stressing that maintaining security across the area remains challenging without advanced technological capabilities.
He added that AES members should make greater use of their combined resources and reinforce their security arrangements by developing closer cooperation with Türkiye.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment