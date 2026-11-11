Palestinian Report Records Widespread Arson Attacks Across Occupied West Bank
(MENAFN) Israeli forces and occupiers carried out 1,182 arson attacks against Palestinian property and land across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, between Oct. 7, 2023, and Sept. 30, 2026, according to Palestinian official statistics.
The Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said Wednesday that 809 incidents targeted homes, vehicles and other facilities, while 373 attacks involved Palestinian land.
Ramallah and al-Bireh in the central West Bank, along with Nablus in the north, accounted for 711 incidents, representing 60.2% of all recorded attacks, the commission reported.
The figures were released following an incident early Wednesday in which Israeli occupiers set fire to more than 100 vehicles at a scrapyard in Lubban al-Sharqiya, south of Nablus.
According to the commission, Ramallah and al-Bireh registered 376 arson incidents, including 238 against property and 138 targeting land. Nablus recorded 335 attacks, comprising 207 against property and 128 involving land.
Other governorates also reported incidents, with Hebron recording 112, Jenin 73, Bethlehem 64, Tulkarem 61, Salfit 44, Qalqilya 39, Jerusalem 32, Tubas 29 and Jericho 17.
The commission noted that Lubban al-Sharqiya had previously experienced an attack on April 6, 2026, when occupiers reportedly set fire to a house, two tents and three vehicles while assaulting local residents.
Its October report also recorded the burning of two vehicles in Wadi al-Shaer, an area located between the village and Salfit governorate.
The commission emphasized that the Israeli army's responsibility is not limited to incidents directly carried out by its troops. It said the responsibility also covers protecting occupiers and preventing Palestinian residents and emergency crews from accessing areas targeted in attacks.
In Wednesday's incident, more than 100 vehicles were reportedly set ablaze at the scrapyard in Lubban al-Sharqiya. The fire also reached dozens of olive trees, warehouses and streetlights, triggering a power outage in the area and leaving several Palestinians suffering from smoke inhalation.
The village council head placed the initial financial losses at more than 1 million Israeli shekels.
Separately, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs recorded 457 attacks by Israeli occupiers across the West Bank during October. This marked the highest monthly total since the agency began documenting such incidents in 2006.
Violence across the occupied West Bank has intensified, with Israeli military raids and attacks by occupiers accompanied by killings, arrests, house demolitions, land clearing and seizures, as well as continued settlement expansion.
The Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said Wednesday that 809 incidents targeted homes, vehicles and other facilities, while 373 attacks involved Palestinian land.
Ramallah and al-Bireh in the central West Bank, along with Nablus in the north, accounted for 711 incidents, representing 60.2% of all recorded attacks, the commission reported.
The figures were released following an incident early Wednesday in which Israeli occupiers set fire to more than 100 vehicles at a scrapyard in Lubban al-Sharqiya, south of Nablus.
According to the commission, Ramallah and al-Bireh registered 376 arson incidents, including 238 against property and 138 targeting land. Nablus recorded 335 attacks, comprising 207 against property and 128 involving land.
Other governorates also reported incidents, with Hebron recording 112, Jenin 73, Bethlehem 64, Tulkarem 61, Salfit 44, Qalqilya 39, Jerusalem 32, Tubas 29 and Jericho 17.
The commission noted that Lubban al-Sharqiya had previously experienced an attack on April 6, 2026, when occupiers reportedly set fire to a house, two tents and three vehicles while assaulting local residents.
Its October report also recorded the burning of two vehicles in Wadi al-Shaer, an area located between the village and Salfit governorate.
The commission emphasized that the Israeli army's responsibility is not limited to incidents directly carried out by its troops. It said the responsibility also covers protecting occupiers and preventing Palestinian residents and emergency crews from accessing areas targeted in attacks.
In Wednesday's incident, more than 100 vehicles were reportedly set ablaze at the scrapyard in Lubban al-Sharqiya. The fire also reached dozens of olive trees, warehouses and streetlights, triggering a power outage in the area and leaving several Palestinians suffering from smoke inhalation.
The village council head placed the initial financial losses at more than 1 million Israeli shekels.
Separately, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs recorded 457 attacks by Israeli occupiers across the West Bank during October. This marked the highest monthly total since the agency began documenting such incidents in 2006.
Violence across the occupied West Bank has intensified, with Israeli military raids and attacks by occupiers accompanied by killings, arrests, house demolitions, land clearing and seizures, as well as continued settlement expansion.
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