Switzerland Prepares Emergency Shelter Aid for Flood-Affected Gaza
(MENAFN) Switzerland announced Wednesday that it is organizing emergency shelter assistance for thousands of displaced Palestinians impacted by severe flooding across the Gaza Strip, in addition to providing financial support for humanitarian relief efforts.
“Following severe flooding, thousands of displaced families urgently need shelter,” the Swiss Foreign Ministry said on X.
The ministry revealed that the planned assistance includes 300 family tents supplied with winter kits, as well as 2,000 tarpaulins. The materials are expected to benefit around 3,500 people and will be delivered through the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
Switzerland will also allocate 2 million Swiss francs, equivalent to nearly $2.5 million, to the IOM’s Common Pipeline Programme, which helps ensure the availability and distribution of essential humanitarian supplies.
The announcement comes as heavy flooding has further worsened living conditions for displaced families in Gaza, leaving thousands in urgent need of suitable shelter and protection against deteriorating weather conditions.
“Following severe flooding, thousands of displaced families urgently need shelter,” the Swiss Foreign Ministry said on X.
The ministry revealed that the planned assistance includes 300 family tents supplied with winter kits, as well as 2,000 tarpaulins. The materials are expected to benefit around 3,500 people and will be delivered through the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
Switzerland will also allocate 2 million Swiss francs, equivalent to nearly $2.5 million, to the IOM’s Common Pipeline Programme, which helps ensure the availability and distribution of essential humanitarian supplies.
The announcement comes as heavy flooding has further worsened living conditions for displaced families in Gaza, leaving thousands in urgent need of suitable shelter and protection against deteriorating weather conditions.
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