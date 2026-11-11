Barclays Raises Blackrock Bitcoin ETF Position By 48% As Banks Add More

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Barclays and Citigroup disclosed sharply higher stakes in major US spot Bitcoin ETFs as part of their latest 13F reporting, underscoring how institutional exposure is continuing to evolve during the post-approval era. The filings, reviewed from the start of third-quarter reporting, show larger dollar values tied to both growing share counts and spot market moves.

In Barclays' Form 13F filing, the bank reported holding 3.94 million shares in BlackRock 's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT ) at the end of Q3. That position was valued at about $187 million on Sept. 30, up from $88.5 million for 2.66 million shares as of June 30.

Barclays' IBIT position rose to 3.94 million shares (~$187 million) at Sept. 30, reflecting both higher valuations and increased share holdings. Citigroup also expanded its spot Bitcoin ETF exposure, reporting a new position in Fidelity's FBTC and a 50% increase in its reported IBIT holdings. Early third-quarter filings indicate banks are gaining share among reported spot Bitcoin ETF holders, according to Bitwise data shared with Cointelegraph. Analysts caution that ETF dollar values can rise even without fresh buying, since filings reflect holdings at a specific date and markets moved during the quarter.

Key takeawaysBanks increase visibility in spot Bitcoin ETF ownership

Bitwise analyst Camran Khosravi said early readings point to longer-term holders becoming a larger part of the spot Bitcoin ETF investor base-an interpretation supported by increased bank exposure visible in 13F disclosures. He noted that bank participation includes institutions such as Citigroup, which, along with Barclays, is now showing more substantial spot ETF lines.

According to the reported filings, Citigroup disclosed a new position worth about $119 million in the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC). Its reported IBIT holdings also rose to about 521,000 shares, up from roughly 347,000 at the end of June-an increase of about 50% over the quarter.

For context on what these early disclosures imply, Bitwise data shared with Cointelegraph compared holdings across Q2 and Q3 for 1,389 institutions that had filed their third-quarter reports by the time Barclays and other early filers were reviewed. In that subset, banks represented $258 million, or 4.9%, of reported spot Bitcoin ETF holdings-up from $107 million, or 3.2%, in Q2.

At the same time, investment advisers remained the largest category of holders. Bitwise reported that advisers accounted for $3.5 billion, or 66.6%, of reported positions, up from $2.2 billion previously. The combined value of reported spot Bitcoin ETF holdings across the tracked early filers increased to $5.25 billion from $3.35 billion.

Why the“share” view matters as ETF values swing

While filings provide a snapshot of institutional positions, analysts warn against interpreting higher ETF values in isolation as proof of new demand. Jonatan Randin, senior market analyst at PrimeXBT, emphasized that observers should focus on reported share counts-not only on the dollar change.

Randin told Cointelegraph that Q3 saw IBIT gain about 41% in price. That kind of move can lift the reported value of holdings even if the underlying share quantity changes only modestly. In other words, the movement in reported dollars between June 30 and Sept. 30 can reflect a combination of market pricing and portfolio adjustments.

This distinction matters for investors trying to gauge whether institutions are genuinely adding exposure. If a large share of the quarter's increase comes from price appreciation rather than incremental accumulation, the signaling effect for future flows may be less direct than the headline numbers suggest.

What could drive further institutional adoption

Khosravi argued that the growing presence of major banks and wealth platforms may be connected to the operational ability of financial advisers to recommend Bitcoin ETF exposure. He said early visibility may rise in upcoming filings as advisers at banks expand their client-facing capabilities, allowing the impact to show up more consistently in institutional disclosures over subsequent quarters.

The current figures are still preliminary because major holders have not yet reported their third-quarter positions. The article notes that large players including JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, and hedge funds such as Millennium and Schonfeld were among those yet to disclose their Q3 holdings ahead of the upcoming deadline for third-quarter 13F reporting.

Even where ownership categories appear to be shifting, the pace of reporting can also shape perception. Until more large managers file, investors are effectively viewing only the early portion of the universe-meaning early conclusions should be treated as directional rather than definitive.

Flows don't always align neatly with 13F snapshots

Another important caveat is timing: 13F filings capture holdings as of a specific date, while ETF flows can change quickly as markets react to price action and investor sentiment. Randin pointed out that filings reflect the position as of Sept. 30, a date that precedes subsequent volatility and later outflows from spot ETFs.

According to SoSoValue data cited by Cointelegraph, US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded about $6.34 billion in net inflows during the third quarter, followed by roughly $2.1 billion in net outflows in Q4 through Tuesday of the reporting week. That divergence highlights why“ownership” snapshots and“flow” narratives can tell different parts of the story at the same time.

CoinShares' separate research also adds perspective on motivation for holding digital assets. An October CoinShares survey cited in the article found that diversification accounted for 40% of responses on why investors held digital assets, compared with less than 9% for speculation-suggesting that some demand may be driven by portfolio construction rather than short-term trading.

Looking ahead, the next wave of 13F reports will likely determine whether the early pattern-greater bank visibility and potentially longer-horizon holders-persists across more of the institutional ecosystem. Readers should watch which large asset managers and other major financial firms disclose new or expanded spot Bitcoin ETF lines, and whether share counts (not just dollar values) continue to rise as markets move into later quarters.

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