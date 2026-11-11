Stocks Enjoy Gains Wednesday
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Futures tracking Canada's blue-chip stocks rose on Wednesday as gold and oil prices rebounded after sharp declines, while stronger-than-expected results from CoreWeave revived optimism around artificial intelligence.
The TSX shed 275.81 points to conclude Tuesday at 36,170.45.
The Canadian dollar slid 0.22 cents to 70.27 cents U.S.
Futures gained 0.4% Wednesday.
Barrick Mining filed for an initial public offering of its North American business in New York.
Minutes showed the Bank of Canada (BoC), which raised rates for the first time in more than three years last month, acknowledged considerable uncertainty over the inflationary impact of higher energy prices and the U.S. trade war, but agreed that uncertainty would not prevent further policy action if needed
Markets are pricing in a 48% chance of another rate hike by the BoC.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange subtracted 13.94 points, or 1.7%, Tuesday to 822.09.
ON WALLSTREET
Stock futures rose Wednesday, boosted by sharp gains in CoreWeave and a rebound in Nvidia following back-to-back losing sessions for the chipmaker.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials were in the plus column 76 points, or 0.2%, early Wednesday, to 52,394.
Futures for the S&P 500 gained 65 points, or 0.9%, to 7,609.25.
Futures for the NASDAQ Composite grabbed 530 points, or 1.9%, at 25,365.25.
Neocloud stock CoreWeave rallied 13% after the company reported third-quarter revenue that beat analyst expectations. CoreWeave also lifted its operating income and revenue guidance for 2026.
CoreWeave's results helped drive South Korea's Kospi index 2.6% higher by close, with SK Hynix rising 5.36% and Samsung Electronics adding 3.57%.
Nvidia, meanwhile, jumped 5%, after the stock dropped nearly 10% to begin the week following CEO Jensen Huang confirming he had an affair with an alleged Chinese spy. The pullback in Nvidia weighed on the broader market Tuesday, with the major averages ending the session lower.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 took on 1.3% Wednesday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng settled 1%.
Oil prices improved 98 cents to $87.02 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices tacked on $24.30 to $4,054.50 U.S an ounce.
Futures tracking Canada's blue-chip stocks rose on Wednesday as gold and oil prices rebounded after sharp declines, while stronger-than-expected results from CoreWeave revived optimism around artificial intelligence.
The TSX shed 275.81 points to conclude Tuesday at 36,170.45.
The Canadian dollar slid 0.22 cents to 70.27 cents U.S.
Futures gained 0.4% Wednesday.
Barrick Mining filed for an initial public offering of its North American business in New York.
Minutes showed the Bank of Canada (BoC), which raised rates for the first time in more than three years last month, acknowledged considerable uncertainty over the inflationary impact of higher energy prices and the U.S. trade war, but agreed that uncertainty would not prevent further policy action if needed
Markets are pricing in a 48% chance of another rate hike by the BoC.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange subtracted 13.94 points, or 1.7%, Tuesday to 822.09.
ON WALLSTREET
Stock futures rose Wednesday, boosted by sharp gains in CoreWeave and a rebound in Nvidia following back-to-back losing sessions for the chipmaker.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials were in the plus column 76 points, or 0.2%, early Wednesday, to 52,394.
Futures for the S&P 500 gained 65 points, or 0.9%, to 7,609.25.
Futures for the NASDAQ Composite grabbed 530 points, or 1.9%, at 25,365.25.
Neocloud stock CoreWeave rallied 13% after the company reported third-quarter revenue that beat analyst expectations. CoreWeave also lifted its operating income and revenue guidance for 2026.
CoreWeave's results helped drive South Korea's Kospi index 2.6% higher by close, with SK Hynix rising 5.36% and Samsung Electronics adding 3.57%.
Nvidia, meanwhile, jumped 5%, after the stock dropped nearly 10% to begin the week following CEO Jensen Huang confirming he had an affair with an alleged Chinese spy. The pullback in Nvidia weighed on the broader market Tuesday, with the major averages ending the session lower.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 took on 1.3% Wednesday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng settled 1%.
Oil prices improved 98 cents to $87.02 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices tacked on $24.30 to $4,054.50 U.S an ounce.
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