Bomb Threats Prompt Evacuations At More Than 100 Schools Across Italy

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 11 (NNN-Anadolu) -- More than 100 schools across Italy reported bomb threats after receiving an anonymous email warning of an explosive device on their premises, prompting the evacuation of students and staff, Anadolu Ajansi reported, citing local media.

Italian news agency (ANSA) reported Wednesday that the email, sent to schools in several cities, claimed that a powerful explosive device had been placed inside a plastic bag and was equipped with a remote trigger.

The message included threats of violence against Italians and was signed by a person claiming to be the leader of a group called the Vilayat of Misoginistan.

Law enforcement officers were carrying out security checks at the affected schools. The number of schools reporting threats was still rising.

The incident follows a similar scare in recent days, when an email containing threats was sent to 280 school principals.

--NNN-ANADOLU