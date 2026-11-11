Gulshanara (Rumy) Begum

Senior Lecturer in Nutrition & Exercise Science, University of Westminster

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I am a Senior Lecturer in Nutrition and Exercise Science at the University of Westminster. I completed a BSc (Hons) in Biological Sciences, followed by a PhD in sports nutrition which focused on exploring fatigue mechanisms and impact of ergogenic aids. I also completed a Master of Arts (Higher Education) and I am currently a Fellow of the Higher Education Academy. In 2023, I was awarded a National Teaching Fellow (NTF) by AdvanceHE.

I have over 20 years of experience in academia; teaching and researching in a wide range of areas in life sciences. My expertise is in designing and implementing participant focused studies investigating various angles, from the effectiveness of ergogenic aids on fatigue and sports performance to exploring the impact of nutraceutical intervention on health and well-being parameters (physical and mental). I have extensive experience, knowledge and understanding of the ethical implications of research work involving participants with a track record of leading and advising on ethics related matters in committees and research groups. Currently, my work looks towards bringing to the forefront, participant partnership, in the study design process.

–present Senior Lecturer, University of Westminster

Experience