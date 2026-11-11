Azerbaijani Film Series“War And Humanity” Concludes With Two Film Screenings

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Azerbaijani Union of Cinematographers (AUC) has concluded its film series titled“War and Humanity,” organized to mark the anniversary of the Patriotic War and Azerbaijan's Victory Day, with screenings of Parviz Hasanov's short documentary Childhood Photo and Shirin Ahmadov's short feature film The North Star.

According to the Union, the screening was attended by Honored Artist Husniyya Murvatova, who plays the leading role in The North Star; Childhood Photo director Parviz Hasanov; cinematographer Parvana Hasanova; the documentary's central subject, Rashad; and members of his family.

Following the screenings, a discussion was held between the audience and the filmmakers. Participants exchanged views on the films' production backgrounds, filming processes, creative approaches, and artistic and aesthetic features.

The discussion also addressed the devastation inflicted on Azerbaijani territories that remained under occupation for nearly 30 years, including the destruction of residential homes, forests, and the natural environment, as well as the erasure of traces of human life across the affected areas.

Drawing on the footage presented in the films, audience members reflected on the material and emotional losses caused by the occupation, historical facts, and the profound feelings experienced by people returning to their ancestral lands.

Throughout the meeting, viewers had the opportunity to ask questions of the creative teams and share their perspectives on the films' themes and artistic approaches.

The“War and Humanity” series, organized by the Azerbaijani Union of Cinematographers, featured both classic works of world cinema and films by Azerbaijani filmmakers exploring the theme of war.

The initiative provided an opportunity to examine the human dimension of armed conflict through cinema while highlighting the role of filmmaking in preserving historical memory and documenting the experiences of people affected by war.