Prosecutor's Office Reform: Bill Approved In A First-Reading Vote

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, citing the Verkhovna Rada's Telegram channel, the bill, No. 16144, was supported by 236 lawmakers.

“The document establishes rules for evaluating prosecutors' performance and selecting candidates for administrative positions, and also provides for transforming the Council of Prosecutors of Ukraine into an independent self-governing body,” the parliament said.

The bill also proposes clarifying the grounds for disciplinary liability and expanding the range of disciplinary sanctions.

According to the Verkhovna Rada's website, the bill proposes amendments to the Law of Ukraine“On the Prosecutor's Office.” In particular, it would establish general principles for evaluating prosecutors' performance, selecting and appointing them to administrative positions, and forming commissions to assess their work.

It also proposes expanding the powers of the Council of Prosecutors of Ukraine and transforming it into an independent body.

In addition, the bill would improve disciplinary procedures and the organizational support for the work of the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors. It would also expand the range of disciplinary sanctions, define what constitutes a disciplinary offense, and clarify the grounds for holding prosecutors liable in order to eliminate legal uncertainty in the wording of the law.

The bill also provides for amendments to the Code of Administrative Procedure of Ukraine and the laws of Ukraine“On Prevention of Corruption,”“On the Bar and Practice of Law,” and“On Civil Service.”

Parliament passes law to combat bribery of foreign public officials

As Ukrinform reported, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law providing for tougher penalties for bribing foreign public officials in international business transactions.