Ukrainian Forces Strike Three Russian UAV Command-And-Control Posts

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff reported this on Facebook.

On November 10 and overnight into November 11, the Defense Forces struck three UAV command-and-control posts from which Russian operators direct attack drones at Ukrainian positions, military equipment, and logistics facilities, as well as at civilians in frontline communities.

In addition, a Russian UAV depot was struck near Zalyman in Luhansk region.

In Donetsk region, a command-and-control post was hit near Myrnohrad, while in Kharkiv region, a command-and-observation post belonging to a Russian military unit was struck near Vovchansk.

Defense Forces strike plant near St. Petersburg that produces missile fuel for Iskander systems

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck a plant in Russia's Novgorod region overnight on November 10 that repairs A-50 airborne early warning aircraft.