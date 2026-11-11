Ukrainian Forces Strike Three Russian UAV Command-And-Control Posts
On November 10 and overnight into November 11, the Defense Forces struck three UAV command-and-control posts from which Russian operators direct attack drones at Ukrainian positions, military equipment, and logistics facilities, as well as at civilians in frontline communities.
In addition, a Russian UAV depot was struck near Zalyman in Luhansk region.
In Donetsk region, a command-and-control post was hit near Myrnohrad, while in Kharkiv region, a command-and-observation post belonging to a Russian military unit was struck near Vovchansk.Read also: Defense Forces strike plant near St. Petersburg that produces missile fuel for Iskander systems
As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck a plant in Russia's Novgorod region overnight on November 10 that repairs A-50 airborne early warning aircraft.
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