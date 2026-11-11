Ductile Iron Centrifugal Pipes, Meet At Москва Aquaflame 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)DINSEN Ductile iron pipes are made by adding magnesium or rare earth magnesium in combination with a gold-containing modifier to the molten iron before casting. This results in spheroidization of the graphite and a reduction in stress concentration. This imparts advantages such as high strength, high elongation, impact resistance, corrosion resistance, and good sealing. The inner wall is coated with cement mortar, improving water transport conditions through the pipeline, increasing throughput, and reducing energy consumption. The pipe socket has a flexible joint, and the pipe itself has a high elongation (>10%), making it more elastic. In underground pipelines, it can interact with the surrounding soil, improving the stress state of the pipeline and increasing network reliability. Therefore, ductile iron pipe manufacturers in russia are currently commonly used as the primary material in water supply systems.

The advent of ductile iron pipes has provided China's water supply with a new type of pipe with superior performance. To more effectively utilize these pipes in projects, designers and builders must thoroughly understand their characteristics, continually identify and resolve issues, and improve design efficiency and construction standardization. This will allow these new pipes to play a more significant role in water supply projects.

On the occasion of this grand industry event, we sincerely invite all partners, and industry colleagues to visit the Moscow Aquaflame 2026 exhibition and engage in face-to-face exchanges with us. At the exhibition, you will have the opportunity to gain in-depth understanding of our latest technological achievements and comprehensive solutions in the field of ductile iron pipes, and to jointly explore development opportunities in the Russian and global markets.

Exhibition Details:



Exhibition Name: Moscow Aquaflame 2026

Dates: February 3-6, 2026

Booth: B7085 Venue: CROCUS Exhibition Center, Moscow, Russia, Halls 13-14-15

Exclusive meeting time slot reservation at the exhibition:...

About us

Founded in 2015, DINSEN IMPEX CORP is registered at Xinling Building, No. 77 Renmin Road, Handan City. With a dedicated team of 10 employees, we are committed to providing high-quality Chinese cast iron pipe solutions tailored to our clients' needs.