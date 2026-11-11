Ductile Iron Centrifugal Pipes, Meet At Москва Aquaflame 2026
The advent of ductile iron pipes has provided China's water supply with a new type of pipe with superior performance. To more effectively utilize these pipes in projects, designers and builders must thoroughly understand their characteristics, continually identify and resolve issues, and improve design efficiency and construction standardization. This will allow these new pipes to play a more significant role in water supply projects.
On the occasion of this grand industry event, we sincerely invite all partners, and industry colleagues to visit the Moscow Aquaflame 2026 exhibition and engage in face-to-face exchanges with us. At the exhibition, you will have the opportunity to gain in-depth understanding of our latest technological achievements and comprehensive solutions in the field of ductile iron pipes, and to jointly explore development opportunities in the Russian and global markets.
Exhibition Details:
-
Exhibition Name: Moscow Aquaflame 2026
Dates: February 3-6, 2026
Booth: B7085
Venue: CROCUS Exhibition Center, Moscow, Russia, Halls 13-14-15
Exclusive meeting time slot reservation at the exhibition:...
About us
Founded in 2015, DINSEN IMPEX CORP is registered at Xinling Building, No. 77 Renmin Road, Handan City. With a dedicated team of 10 employees, we are committed to providing high-quality Chinese cast iron pipe solutions tailored to our clients' needs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment