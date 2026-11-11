Uzbekistan, Slovenia Seek To Expand Trade And Investment Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar discussed expanding trade, investment and industrial cooperation during a meeting on the sidelines of the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, on Wednesday, November 11.

According to the Uzbek president's press service, the sides reviewed the implementation of agreements reached following Mirziyoyev's visit to Slovenia last year and discussed prospects for further developing bilateral economic ties.

The presidents welcomed the growth in bilateral trade and highlighted opportunities to expand cooperation in transport, urban development, critical minerals and pharmaceuticals.

In addition, they discussed strengthening cultural and tourism exchanges and reaffirmed their mutual interest in deepening the partnership, including through cooperation with the European Union.

COP31 is taking place in Antalya from November 9 to 20, bringing together world leaders, government representatives and international organizations to discuss climate change mitigation and adaptation, climate finance, and implementation of the Paris Agreement.

The two countries have stepped up bilateral engagement since May 2025, when Mirziyoyev made the first Uzbek presidential visit to Slovenia in 20 years. During the visit, the sides signed a package of agreements covering transport and logistics, smart city development, water management, education, science, culture and tourism. They also set an initial target of increasing bilateral trade to €500 million and agreed to promote industrial cooperation and joint investment projects.