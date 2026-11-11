Arcadia Honors Healthcare Leaders Driving Measurable Impact

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcadia®, the most trusted healthcare platform powering outcomes, today announced the recipients of its annual Arcadia Awards honoring customers who are transforming care delivery, improving outcomes, and advancing healthcare through the innovative use of data and technology.

This year's honorees spanned five categories:



Innovation in Action: Recognizes organizations that creatively leverage Arcadia's technology to reimagine processes, improve efficiency, and deliver better patient experiences through data-driven innovation.

Champions for Change: Honors organizations driving sustainable, large-scale transformation in value-based care, improving outcomes and equity for vulnerable populations through unified data and coordinated care.

Transformational Excellence: Celebrates organizations achieving exceptional growth and measurable impact by using analytics to accelerate performance, expand reach, and realize shared savings in complex care environments.

Meaningful Momentum: Acknowledges organizations turning bold ideas into tangible progress - advancing access, equity, and sustainability through innovative programs that deliver measurable community benefit. Advocate of the Year: Honors an individual who is an exceptional partner to the value-based care community.

The 2026 Arcadia Award Winners

Innovation in Action: Seattle Children's Care Network

Seattle Children's Care Network, a Washington-based pediatric clinically integrated network, launched a six-week, tournament-style performance improvement initiative. After standardizing data from more than 20 EHR environments, the network created matchups between practices across three two-week sprints focused on improving well-child visit scheduling, HPV vaccination for adolescents, and developmental and autism screening. The network improved 10.6% over baseline in just six weeks, and the HPV sprint drove an 18% to 19% increase among eligible adolescents despite declining immunization trends. This model succeeded in a highly fragmented, multi-vendor, multi-payer environment, serving as a repeatable blueprint for distributed provider networks.

Champions for Change (Tie): Ochsner Health & Guidehealth

Congestive heart failure (CHF) has an outsized effect on Ochsner Health's patient population, and the team saw an opportunity to intervene earlier and close care gaps by better understanding where the biggest opportunities existed. Partnering with Arcadia, Ochsner performed an observed-to-expected analysis to quantify that opportunity and build a targeted, data-driven CHF management strategy. The measurable difference is clear. Across a population of more than 80,000 heart failure patients, system readmissions fell from 18.8% to 17.18% year to date, hospital admissions decreased by 9.75 admissions per 1,000 patients, and system length of stay dropped 5.4%, from 4.47 to 4.23 days. Ochsner also partnered with Arcadia to identify Stage 3 and 4 chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients without a nephrology visit, providing an actionable population for prioritized outreach and connection to nephrology care. The team tracked 12,040 Stage 3 through Stage 5 members across four regions, increased CKD education visits by approximately 320%, from 112 to 470, and continued working toward a goal of 80% of Stage 4 members being seen by nephrology. Together, the CHF and CKD programs generated more than $5 million in measurable financial impact, demonstrating the value of coordinated, data-driven interventions that improved outcomes, expanded access to specialty care, and reduced avoidable utilization across the population.

Guidehealth built RoseConnect®, a voice AI engagement platform, shown to reduce hospital readmissions by promptly reaching patients following discharge.“Rose” scales outreach through voice agentic phone calls that route high-risk patients to human care managers after handling initial screening questions, so everyone gets the follow-up they need. Since going live, the team has increased post-discharge outreach by more than 200%.

Transformational Excellence: Pediatric Health Network

The Pediatric Health Network, a clinically integrated network serving the Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia region, recognized that data discrepancies were affecting quality measure performance and set out to fix that. The team worked on three fronts: 1) Pairing data validation with annual practice performance reviews to identify data gaps and opportunities for improvement; 2) Working with practices and EHR vendors to create and implement best-practice workflows; 3) Partnering with Arcadia to build standardized EHR connectors, a pediatric-focused attribution algorithm, stronger patient matching, and preventive care outreach. From 2022 to 2025, depression screenings rose from 25% to 70%, hepatitis B vaccines from 52% to 94%, and Childhood Immunization Status (Combo 10) from 41% to 64%. The network achieved best-in-class quality measure performance on their value-based care contracts for all payers. Additionally, the gains helped one payer move from a 3.5 Star to a 4.0 Star rating, significantly increasing payer revenue and driving sustainability.

Meaningful Momentum: Tandigm Health

Tandigm Health, a population health company serving the Greater Philadelphia region and parts of New Jersey, needed to move beyond retrospective reporting to proactively identify at-risk patients, prioritize interventions, and track actions across the entire population. Their goal was to identify and intervene with patients before a serious health event occurred. In 2026, the team launched a platform-based population health tool built on a dynamic patient registry and a risk stratification algorithm customized to its population. The model follows a simple arc: predict who will benefit, connect providers and care managers around a shared view, and act through referrals, care management enrollment, and outreach. To date, practices have reviewed and acted on nearly 70% of the patients identified in the registry, a sign of strong adoption across the network. Tandigm is now exploring ways to leverage this scalable framework to improve outcomes, expand access to care services, and further advance proactive population health management.

Advocate of the Year: Brett Bailey, Baptist Health

Brett Bailey, Director of Clinical Analytics at Baptist Health, was named the inaugural Advocate of the Year, an award recognizing an individual who is an exceptional partner and champion for the value-based care community. Brett has shown an ongoing commitment to advancing value-based care excellence, generously sharing his expertise and lessons learned to help peers across the community succeed.

How Awards Were Selected

Arcadia received 32 nominations representing 25 organizations through an open nomination process. A panel of healthcare leaders - Amy Prestifilippo and Cheryl Harris of Advocare, Brett Bailey of Baptist Health, Desiree Brewer of Wellvana, and Susan Kopp of MVP Health Care - evaluated each entry in a blinded process. Arcadia selected Advocate of the Year.

To learn more about the nominations and see the ways that Arcadia customers are tackling healthcare's most difficult challenges, download the 2026 Arcadia Awards eBook.

About Arcadia

Arcadia® is the most trusted healthcare platform powering outcomes, connecting and transforming complex healthcare data into trusted intelligence. Arcadia helps organizations act with clarity through analytics and responsible AI to achieve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. Built on a comprehensive data foundation spanning tens of millions of patient lives, Arcadia supports hundreds of organizations, including Aetna, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Ochsner Health, Rush Health, Merck, and the California Department of Health Care Services. Learn more at arcadia.io.

Arcadia® is a trademark of Arcadia Solutions, LLC. All rights reserved.

CONTACT: Drew Schaar Arcadia...