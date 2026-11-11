Interface Systems Launches Retail Theft Incident Explorer, Analyzing 1,120 Publicly Reported Cases

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Free searchable database highlights theft methods, incident locations, and gaps in reported losses; nearly two-thirds of incidents include no dollar amount

St. Louis, MO, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interface Systems, a leading provider of AI-powered security and expert remote video monitoring for restaurants, retailers, and commercial businesses, today launched its free Retail Theft Incident Explorer, a searchable database designed to help retailers, journalists, researchers, and policymakers examine publicly documented retail theft.

The Explorer brings together 1,120 incidents drawn from news reports and law enforcement announcements, covering incidents from 1st October 2025 through 30th September 2026. Users can filter records by store type, method of crime, time of day where available, state, and city. Retail security teams can use these filters to examine similar incidents, while journalists and researchers can locate cases and source material for further investigation.

Key Findings



Loss information is frequently missing: Nearly two-thirds of incidents (63.8%) lack a reported dollar amount, making it difficult to assess the financial impact of individual cases.

Exact loss figures are far smaller than estimated ones: The median loss of all reported events where the exact dollar amount is quoted is $485. When the report says“about” or“more than,” the median is $4,000.

Single-person shoplifting and organized group theft stand out: Single-person shoplifting accounts for 371 incidents (33.1%), and organized group theft makes up 279 (24.9%). Robbery adds another 229 cases (20.4%), while after-hours break-ins account for 150 (13.4%).

General merchandise and discount stores seem to be prime targets: These stores account for 307 incidents in the database (27.4%). Arrests are frequently documented: An arrest was reported in 742 incidents (66.2%) of the collection. An arrest does not establish a conviction or final case outcome.

These findings describe the collection rather than national theft prevalence, state crime rankings, or a national retail theft arrest rate.

“Understanding retail theft trends is essential to helping businesses better protect their employees, customers, and assets. While many incidents go unreported, those that are documented provide valuable insight into emerging patterns, operational risks, and opportunities to strengthen loss prevention strategies,” said Tyson Johns, SVP of Security Operations at Interface Systems.“We built the Explorer to make publicly reported cases easier to examine, compare, and verify. Every record links to its source, giving retailers, journalists, and policymakers a clearer view of what is documented and where important questions remain.”

The Retail Theft Incident Explorer is available free at . Interface plans to update the database every quarter.

About the Data

Sources include news reports, police and sheriff press releases, state attorney general announcements, and municipal crime blotters. The collection covers incidents from October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. To qualify, a source must identify a retail store location and describe a theft committed by someone from outside the business. Employee theft is excluded. Duplicate coverage was consolidated using a store-location-and-date rule. The database is not a representative sample of all retail theft. Its composition depends on which incidents were publicly documented and identified during collection. Missing information indicates that a detail was not reported in the source reviewed.

About Interface Systems

Interface Systems combines AI-powered technologies with expert remote video monitoring by trained intervention specialists from its U.S.-based Interactive Security Operations Center (iSOC). The company's solutions span interactive remote video monitoring, managed alarms and access control, video intelligence, and managed network and voice services. Interface enables leading restaurants, retailers, and commercial businesses to deter crime, optimize security operations, and protect people and assets at scale.

Learn more on our blog, Making IT Happen, and follow us on LinkedIn.

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Interface Systems Launches Retail Theft Incident Explorer, Analyzing 1,120 Publicly Reported Cases

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