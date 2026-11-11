(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Updated website introduces patients to specialized Orthopedic care, direct access to their surgeon, and treatment options across four Massachusetts locations BOSTON, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boston Concierge Orthopedics has launched an updated website designed to help patients explore Orthopedic treatment options, understand common shoulder and knee conditions, and connect directly with board-certified Orthopedic surgeon Robert E. McLaughlin II, MD. Launched in October 2026, the website provides organized resources covering surgical and nonsurgical treatment, physician credentials, insurance information, and four Massachusetts office locations. The redesigned website reflects the practice's approach to Orthopedic care: patients meet directly with their treating surgeon at every appointment, with same-day or next-day scheduling available. Key Facts

Announcement Launch of updated Orthopedic practice website Launch date October 2026 Practice Boston Concierge Orthopedics Physician Robert E. McLaughlin II, MD Experience More than 25 years Recognition Boston magazine Top DoctorsTM 2025 and 2026 Clinical focus Shoulder care, knee conditions, and sports medicine Locations Boston, Beverly, Norwood, and Revere,

Massachusetts Appointments Same-day or next-day availability Patient types Health insurance, workers' compensation, OWCP,

auto and attorney cases Website



Helping Patients Navigate Orthopedic Treatment Decisions

Finding reliable information about an Orthopedic condition can be challenging, particularly when patients are deciding whether an injury requires surgery or may respond to nonsurgical treatment.

The updated website organizes information around conditions patients commonly experience, with dedicated resources explaining symptoms, evaluation methods, and available treatment approaches.

Patients researching an Orthopedic surgeon in Boston can explore the practice's services, physician qualifications, office locations, and insurance information before scheduling an appointment.

Unlike membership-based concierge practices, Boston Concierge Orthopedics does not charge a membership fee. The term concierge describes how care is delivered: direct interaction with the surgeon, continuity between appointments, and timely access to treatment.

Specialized Shoulder Care and Surgical Expertise

Shoulder treatment is a central focus of Dr. McLaughlin's practice. With more than 25 years of Orthopedic experience, he evaluates rotator cuff injuries, labral tears, shoulder arthritis, instability, biceps injuries, tendonitis, and frozen shoulder.

The website's dedicated resource for patients seeking a shoulder specialist in Boston explains surgical and nonsurgical treatment options.

Depending on the diagnosis and individual patient needs, treatment may include physical therapy, medications, injections, or surgery.

For patients considering shoulder surgery in Boston, the website also describes procedures such as arthroscopic rotator cuff repair, labral repair, biceps tenodesis, and shoulder replacement. Surgical procedures are performed in Beverly at Beverly Hospital or New England Surgery Center.

Dr. McLaughlin earned his undergraduate degree as an Echols Scholar at The University of Virginia. He went on to earn his medical degree from the University of Virginia School of Medicine in 1997. He completed his surgical internship at the University of Pennsylvania and his Orthopedic residency at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. He then pursued fellowship training in sports medicine.

He was recognized as a Boston magazine Top Doctor in 2025 and 2026. His official Boston magazine Top DoctorsTM 2026 profile identifies Orthopedic Surgery as his specialty and Knee and Shoulder Surgery as areas of special expertise.

The recognition provides patients with an independently published source for reviewing his professional credentials and clinical focus.

Knee Care and Nonsurgical Treatment Options

The updated website also provides information for patients researching knee pain treatment in Boston.

Dr. McLaughlin evaluates meniscus tears, ACL injuries, knee arthritis, tendonitis, and other knee conditions. Available treatment approaches include physical therapy, medications, injections, and selected surgical procedures, including meniscus repair.

The website distinguishes between conditions that may respond to nonsurgical care and those requiring further evaluation.

Patients can also learn about injection-based treatments, including cortisone, platelet-rich plasma (PRP), and hyaluronic acid injections.

A dedicated resource explains PRP therapy for joint and tendon conditions. The practice publishes a price of $750 per PRP injection, giving patients a specific cost to consider when exploring treatment options.

Direct Access to the Treating Surgeon

A distinguishing feature of Boston Concierge Orthopedics is continuity of care between the physician and patient.

Dr. McLaughlin personally evaluates patients at every office appointment rather than delegating visits to a physician assistant. This allows the treating surgeon to review symptoms, perform physical examinations, discuss diagnostic findings, and follow each patient's progress directly.

As Dr. McLaughlin explains in a statement published on the practice's website, “I need to see and examine my patients on every visit.”

His approach emphasizes physical examination and face-to-face discussion when diagnosing and treating Orthopedic conditions.

The practice also offers diagnostic ultrasound for evaluating certain shoulder conditions and ultrasound-guided injections. Dr. McLaughlin has more than 15 years of experience with ultrasound-guided injection techniques.

When additional imaging or rehabilitation is appropriate, expedited MRI and physical therapy options may be available.

Care for Work and Accident Injuries

Dr. McLaughlin also treats patients with work-related and accident injuries of the shoulder, knee, elbow and wrist. The practice accepts Massachusetts workers' compensation directly and sends visit notes and work status updates to adjusters. As an enrolled provider with the Office of Workers' Compensation Programs (OWCP), Dr. McLaughlin treats federal employees such as postal and TSA workers, including those switching from another OWCP physician. Automobile injury and attorney cases are accepted on a lien, and the practice provides records, reports, independent medical exams (IMEs) and evaluations for attorneys.

Four Massachusetts Offices and Expanded Patient Resources

Boston Concierge Orthopedics provides appointments at offices in Boston, Beverly, Norwood, and Revere.

The website includes office information, directions, appointment details, and resources explaining insurance coverage. Patients can also review Dr. McLaughlin's physician biography to learn about his training, professional recognition, and clinical background.

The practice accepts most commercial health insurance plans, Massachusetts workers' compensation, federal workers' compensation through the Office of Workers' Compensation Programs (OWCP), and certain automobile injury cases. Patients are encouraged to verify coverage and referral requirements before scheduling.

Dr. McLaughlin, having lived in Spain for 2 years, speaks fluent Spanish and personally returns calls to patients who communicate in Spanish.

The updated website is intended to help patients better understand their options while maintaining direct access to the physician responsible for their Orthopedic care.

About Boston Concierge Orthopedics

Boston Concierge Orthopedics is a Massachusetts Orthopedic practice led by Robert E. McLaughlin II, MD, a board-certified Orthopedic surgeon with more than 25 years of experience and fellowship training in sports medicine. The practice provides shoulder and knee care, sports medicine, injection treatments, and evaluation of work-related and accident injuries. Dr. McLaughlin personally sees patients at offices in Boston, Beverly, Norwood, and Revere. Same-day or next-day appointments are available, and no concierge membership fee is required.

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Information accurate as of November 2026.

Reference Links

1. Orthopedic surgeon in Boston:

2. Shoulder specialist in Boston: shoulder/

3. Boston magazine Top DoctorsTM 2026:

4. Knee pain treatment in Boston: knee/

5. PRP therapy: prp-therapy/

6. Robert E. McLaughlin II, MD: about/robert-e-mclaughlin-ii-md/



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at