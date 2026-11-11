Roadsurfer To Open Two New U.S. Stations In 2027

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York and Portland expand the Munich-based camper travel specialist's North American network.

Munich, Germany, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



First pick-ups from early April 2027 in New York and from early May 2027 in Portland – both stations bookable now North America remains roadsurfer's fastest-growing market

roadsurfer, the global leader in RV & camper adventures, is expanding its North American network with two new stations in the United States in 2027: New York and Portland, Oregon. First pick-ups in New York are scheduled from early April 2027, and in Portland from early May 2027. Both stations are bookable now.

Worldwide, roadsurfer operates around 100 stations in 16 countries across Europe, the USA and Canada. The campervan rental company opened its first US station in Los Angeles in 2022. San Francisco and Las Vegas followed in 2024, Phoenix, Denver, Salt Lake City, Seattle and Miami in 2025, and Dallas in 2026. With New York and Portland, the US network will grow to eleven locations in 2027.

One-way, unlimited mileage, kit included

One-way rentals are possible between the US stations: travelers pick the camper up in one city and drop it off in another. On top of that come unlimited mileage, the full camping kit, and flexible rebooking and cancellation.

New York: out of the city and into nature

For travelers setting out from New York, the station becomes the starting point for trips heading north – into the Hudson Valley, the Catskills and the Adirondacks, on to Niagara Falls or across the border into Canada.

Portland: gateway to the Pacific Northwest

The Portland station opens up one of the most varied landscapes in the United States: the Oregon coast, the Columbia River Gorge, Mount Hood and the national parks of Washington.

North America: the fastest-growing market

“North America is our fastest-growing market, with bookings up around 55% year to date compared to the same period last year. We're seeing especially strong demand from U.S. travelers discovering European-style vanlife,” says Markus Dickhardt, co-founder and CEO of roadsurfer.“With New York and Portland we are closing important gaps on the East and West Coast, building out our network where demand is growing fastest.”

About roadsurfer

Founded in 2016, roadsurfer is the global leader in RV & camper adventures. The company offers over 10,000 vehicles across around 100 locations in 16 countries. The Munich-based company offers camper vans, motorhome, and RV rentals worldwide, as well as RV sales, flexible subscription models, and access to the roadsurfer spots camping platform in select European markets.

roadsurfer stands for freedom and adventure, making spontaneous road trips easy with smartly equipped campers, flexible booking, unlimited mileage, and the latest models, allowing travelers to hit the road with no fixed itineraries or rigid accommodations.

Learn more at roadsurfer.com

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