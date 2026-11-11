Rantizo (Nasdaq: RNTZ) Advances U.S. Production Of Heavy-Lift Autonomous Drones After $258.8 Million Acquisition, Targets California's $61.2 Billion Agricultural Market



HOUSTON, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

California's Central Valley to serve as U.S. launch market for the Houston-built Harvest 100, a heavy-lift agricultural drone with more than 70% U.S. or allied parts designed to cover 500 acres per day; Rantizo holds master spray agreements with Nutrien and Helena

Rantizo (Nasdaq: RNTZ) (“Rantizo” or the“Company”), the Houston-headquartered builder of American-made heavy-lift autonomous drones, today announced plans to expand its agricultural drone services into California's Central Valley, which will serve as the U.S. launch market for the Harvest 100, the Company's U.S.-built heavy-lift agricultural drone. The announcement comes one month after Rantizo completed its $258.8 million transaction and began trading on Nasdaq under the ticker RNTZ.

The Harvest 100: American-Made Heavy Lift

Rantizo designs and builds its aircraft in Houston, Texas. Its flagship, the Harvest 100, is a heavy-lift, autonomous agricultural drone built in America with more than 70% U.S. or allied parts and designed for FAA and NDAA compliance. Each Harvest 100 is designed to cover 500 acres per day, and the platform is built to be BVLOS-capable and swarming-ready, with modular payloads that carry it from spraying and seeding into forestry applications.

Rantizo is an approved drone application provider under master spray agreements with Nutrien and Helena, two of the largest agricultural retailers in the United States, positioning the Company to serve their grower networks. Rantizo is also seeing strong grower interest heading into the upcoming season, with drone sales agreements in place, multiple successful field trials, and FAA certifications and operational authorizations in more than 15 states. Growers and ag retailers can hire a Rantizo field team by the job or by the season, or buy, lease or finance the aircraft and fly it themselves, with pilot training available.

“America needs American drones, and we are building them in Texas today,” said Marianne McInerney, President of Rantizo.“The acquisition and the new ticker were the starting line. Behind them is an American shop floor, an American-made heavy-lift aircraft, and master spray agreements with two of the country's largest ag retailers. California is where the Harvest 100 launches: the most valuable farm economy in the country, served by an American drone. As foreign aircraft are priced and regulated out of this market, Rantizo intends to be the American name growers and ag retailers call first.”

Harvest 100 U.S. Launch Market: California's Central Valley

Rantizo plans to bring its agricultural drone services to California's Central Valley, beginning with four adjacent counties: Fresno, Tulare, Kings and Kern. California is the nation's leading agricultural state, with $61.2 billion in farm and ranch cash receipts in 2024, more than 400 commodities and more than three-quarters of the country's fruits and nuts, according to the California Department of Food and Agriculture.

The corridor's almonds, grapes, pistachios, citrus and vegetables are high-value specialty crops where precise, timely aerial application matters most, and where orchards, vineyards and wet or constrained ground can limit conventional equipment. Concentrating on four neighboring counties allows Rantizo to serve the region with mobile two-person crews and shared equipment rather than separate fixed operations.

The entry is phased and tied to contracted demand. Rantizo intends to work with experienced California license holders and its master spray agreement relationships with agricultural retailers to establish licensing, county registrations and channel partners, beginning operations with two drone pilot crews and scaling to as many as four crews across the corridor during the upcoming season as contracted acreage grows. The service business is also built as a direct sales channel for the Harvest 100: paid applications and field demonstrations introduce growers to the aircraft and build a pipeline for purchases, leases, pilot training and long-term service programs.

Federal Policy Is Shifting the Market to American-Built Drones

Federal policy has moved decisively toward domestic aircraft over the past 18 months. Executive Order 14307,“Unleashing American Drone Dominance,” directed federal agencies in June 2025 to prioritize U.S.-made drones. In December 2025, the Federal Communications Commission added foreign-made drones and critical drone components to its Covered List, barring new foreign models from equipment authorization unless exempted. And since September 3, 2026, imported unmanned aircraft with a maximum take-off weight above 25 kilograms face Section 232 tariffs of up to 100% under Presidential Proclamation 11055.

The market those rules protect is growing fast. The Federal Aviation Administration forecasts that the active U.S. fleet of large drones, those over 55 pounds, will grow from 8,295 aircraft in 2025 to 55,509 by 2030. The Harvest 100 is built for exactly that weight class.

Built on the $258.8 Million Transaction

Rantizo's public listing was established in October 2026, when the Company completed its approximately $258.8 million acquisition of the drone assets of Houston-based Rantizo, Inc. and adopted the Rantizo name. Rantizo, Inc. received 51,966,591 newly issued Class A ordinary shares and held approximately 87% of the Company's Class A shares following the closing, and those shares are subject to a six-month lock-up. The Company's shares have traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market as RNTZ since October 13, 2026.

The Rantizo name has been field-proven since 2018, when it was founded in Iowa City as a pioneer of agricultural drone spraying. The Company is led by President Marianne McInerney, a former U.S. Department of Transportation official.

Rantizo expects to provide further updates on its California launch, commercial orders, production and deliveries as they are finalized.

Global Communications and Partnerships

Phoenix MGMT & Consulting has transitioned with the Company from SKK Holdings to Rantizo and continues to support its overall growth and global expansion, leading global communications, public relations and global partnership development. Phoenix's work includes introducing Rantizo to prospective supply, manufacturing and technology partners across the drone, defense and advanced-materials sectors.

About Rantizo

Rantizo (Nasdaq: RNTZ), headquartered in Houston, Texas, designs and builds heavy-lift autonomous drones in the United States for precision agriculture, forestry and wildfire response, infrastructure inspection and specialized government applications. Its platform includes the U.S.-built Harvest 100 agricultural drone, the Titan firefighting and forestry drone and a long-range fixed-wing surveillance prototype, supported by field services and by purchase, lease and financing options. For more information, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's production plans and capacity; the launch and commercialization of the Harvest 100; the planned California expansion, including its timing, licensing, regulatory approvals and anticipated demand; master spray agreements, sales agreements and anticipated commercial orders and deliveries; product specifications and targeted performance; market forecasts and demand; the effect of current and proposed federal regulations and tariffs; and the Company's growth strategy. Master spray agreements do not guarantee any volume of acreage or revenue. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks relating to product development and testing, manufacturing readiness, supply chain conditions, regulatory approvals and changes in law or trade policy, market acceptance, competition, capital requirements and the other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Third-party forecasts cited in this release are those of their sources. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

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