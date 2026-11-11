Carecloud Accelerates Wound Care Expansion With New Clients, EHR Integration And Multimillion-Dollar Payer Client Audit Wins

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New fourth-quarter clients, strategic partnerships and additional payer audit successes strengthen CareCloud's position in the multibillion-dollar wound care market

SOMERSET, N.J., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD) (“CareCloud” or the“Company”), a leader in AI-powered healthcare technology and revenue cycle management (“RCM”) solutions, today announced accelerating momentum in the wound care market, driven by new fourth-quarter clients, strategic partnerships, a new bi-directional EHR integration and multimillion-dollar payer audit successes through Empower Healthcare & Compliance Inc. (“Empower”), its healthcare compliance division.

New Clients and Strategic Partnerships

CareCloud signed multiple new wound care clients during the fourth quarter and was selected as a preferred vendor by Vantage Health Collective, a multi-specialty management services organization (“MSO”), initially supporting three practices in Texas, Northern Florida and California.

CareCloud also launched a bi-directional EHR interface that enables wound care practices to adopt its RCM and compliance services without replacing their existing EHR systems. A mobile wound care practice was the first to go live on the integration, through a relationship developed with Kindling Consulting, demonstrating an additional channel for expanding CareCloud's presence in the specialty.

Multimillion-Dollar Payer Audit Successes

Empower recently supported a wound care provider represented by healthcare law firm Frier Levitt in successfully appealing approximately $3 million in alleged Medicare overpayments involving skin substitute grafts. This builds on Empower's previously announced success in helping another wound care provider overturn more than $1 million in alleged overpayments following an administrative law judge appeal.

Together, these cases demonstrate Empower's specialized coding, documentation and compliance capabilities and strengthen CareCloud's differentiated offering for wound care providers.

Expanding in a Multibillion-Dollar Market

Medicare wound care spending was estimated at $22.5 billion in 2019, according to a 2023 study published in the Journal of Medical Economics, and Medicare skin substitute spending was projected to reach $15.4 billion in 2025, according to the National Association of ACOs. Increasing reimbursement complexity and payer scrutiny are driving demand for specialized RCM and compliance solutions.

“Wound care represents a significant growth opportunity for CareCloud,” said Stephen Snyder, Chief Executive Officer of CareCloud.“We are winning new clients, expanding strategic relationships and integrating with existing EHR platforms. Combined with Empower's proven compliance expertise, we believe CareCloud is well positioned to help wound care providers improve collections, defend legitimate reimbursements and navigate an increasingly complex regulatory environment.”

CareCloud intends to expand its wound care business through additional client relationships, EHR integrations and partnerships with specialty practices and MSOs.

About CareCloud

CareCloud brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. The Company's suite of AI and technology-enabled solutions helps healthcare organizations increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers rely on CareCloud's solutions and services across revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health records, patient experience management, business intelligence and digital health.

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For additional information, please visit our website at carecloud.com. To listen to video presentations by CareCloud's management team, read recent press releases and view the latest investor presentation, please visit ir.carecloud.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains various forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as“may,”“might,”“will,”“shall,”“should,”“could”,“intends,”“expects,”“plans,”“goals,”“projects,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“seeks,”“estimates,”“predicts,”“possible,”“potential,”“target,” or“continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, expectations regarding growth in wound care, expansion of client and MSO relationships, adoption and expected benefits of the new EHR interface, anticipated practice implementations, demand for compliance and revenue cycle services, and opportunities to deepen relationships and win additional business. Past operational or stock price performance is not an indication of future performance. Past outcomes of payer audits and appeals are not a guarantee of results in any future matter. The Company does not expect the new client agreements described in this release to have a material impact on its financial results.

These forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are only predictions, are uncertain and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our (or our industry's) actual results, levels of activity or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to manage growth, migrate newly acquired customers and retain new and existing customers, maintain cost-effective global operations, increase operational efficiency and reduce operating costs, predict and properly adjust to changes in reimbursement and other industry regulations and trends, retain the services of key personnel, develop new technologies, upgrade and adapt legacy and acquired technologies to work with evolving industry standards, compete with other companies' products and services competitive with ours, and other important risks and uncertainties referenced and discussed under the heading titled“Risk Factors” in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not assume any obligations to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

SOURCE: CareCloud

Company Contact:

Bonnie Boyer

Chief Financial Officer

CareCloud, Inc.

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Investor Contact:

Stephen Snyder

Chief Executive Officer

CareCloud, Inc.

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