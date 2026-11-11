Serve Robotics Opens Its Robot Delivery Network For Anyone To Build On

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On-demand delivery API to enable builders, businesses and AI assistants to develop new delivery services on Serve's fleet of 2,000 robots across more than 150 U.S. neighborhoods

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serve Robotics Inc. (Nasdaq: SERV), a leading physical AI company, today launched the AV Delivery Developer Portal, which for the first time gives anyone, from independent developers and hobbyists, to businesses and AI assistants, the opportunity to programmatically summon robots from Serve's autonomous sidewalk delivery fleet. The launch includes a public API, a connection that allows new applications and businesses to work with Serve's fleet of sidewalk robots, and a sandbox environment where anyone can build and test before using a live robot.

On November 5, Serve opened the technology behind its robots to companies building new types of robots with the launch of Serve Physical AI Services. Today, it opens the fleet itself to anyone needing affordable and efficient autonomous last-mile delivery.

Serve's robots have completed hundreds of thousands of deliveries across more than 150 neighborhoods in 20 US cities, where until now they've only been available through third-party delivery partners. With today's launch, anyone can dispatch those robots with a few lines of code, even through an AI assistant. The same robots previously only available through the largest delivery platforms can now power any local delivery.

“You shouldn't have to start a robotics company to build something useful with robots,” said Ali Kashani, Co-Founder and CEO of Serve Robotics.“We've spent years figuring out how robots can navigate neighborhoods. The people who live and work there will have needs we haven't thought of. Opening our fleet gives us an opportunity to serve those needs.”

Serve's robots exist to take the drudgery out of everyday errands and make on-demand delivery affordable for everyone. Businesses can use robots to transport goods between their offices. Merchants can bring their shelves to the front door of customers. Local businesses can expand their delivery footprint without hiring new staff. Developers can build these moments into their existing apps, businesses can wire robots into their daily workflows, and AI assistants can carry out tasks in the physical world for the first time.

Building on the fleet works like building on any other API. An application or AI assistant requests a pickup and dropoff, confirms the details, and tracks the robot until the delivery is complete. Serve handles robots' dispatch, routing, navigation and supervision, making sure a timely and reliable delivery. The sandbox, with simulated robots, lets builders run the full delivery workflow and rehearse edge cases before touching a real robot.

Builders can explore the documentation and sandbox today at . Access to live robots is subject to Serve's approval. Those who wish to move beyond the sandbox can indicate their interest via the portal.

Robots dispatched through the API are subject to the same operating standards as every Serve delivery, including remote monitoring by trained supervisors and the safety systems built into each vehicle. Deliveries are limited to Serve's active service areas and operating hours, and to items that fit within the robot's cargo compartment.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics (Nasdaq: SERV) designs and operates autonomous robots that navigate complex, human-centric environments. Since spinning off from Uber in 2021, Serve has deployed more than 2,000 robots across the U.S. and Australia, reaching a population of approximately 3 million and supporting delivery for more than 4,000 restaurants. In 2026, Serve acquired Diligent Robotics, expanding its operations beyond sidewalk delivery into indoor service robots used in hospitals. Serve designs both the hardware and software behind its robots, enabling them to work safely in public and private environments at scale.

For more information, visit or follow the company on X, Instagram, and LinkedIn @serverobotics.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the context of the statement and generally arise when we or our management are discussing our beliefs, estimates or expectations. Such statements generally include the words“believes,”“plans,”“intends,”“targets,”“may,”“could,”“should,”“will,”“expects,”“estimates,”“suggests,”“anticipates,”“outlook,”“continues,” or similar expressions. These statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance, but represent management's belief at the time the statements were made regarding future events which are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in the sections entitled“Risk Factors” and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as supplemented by those risks and uncertainties described in the Company's subsequent SEC filings. The Company can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements will be attained or achieved. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

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