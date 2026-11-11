Beacon Therapeutics To Participate In Jefferies 2026 Global Healthcare Conference In London
About Beacon Therapeutics
Beacon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to saving and restoring sight for people living with rare and prevalent ocular diseases. The Company is harnessing the transformative power of gene therapy to deliver the most meaningful outcomes for severe ocular diseases. Beacon's pipeline currently targets devastating blinding retinal diseases such as X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) and geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Beacon recently reported positive topline data in the pivotal VISTA trial of its lead asset, laru-zova, for the treatment of XLRP.
Beacon Therapeutics' investors include Advent Life Sciences, Forbion, Life Sciences at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Oxford Science Enterprises, the Gund Vision Fund, Syncona Limited, and TCGX, among others. Learn more about Beacon Therapeutics at beacontx.com and follow on LinkedIn for more updates.
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