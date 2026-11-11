Mobiquity Technologies And Intercept Music Deliver Breakout Campaign Results, Highlighting Multimillion-Dollar Growth Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Joint Campaign Generates Over 8 Million Streams, 75% Spotify and 250% Pandora Audience Growth, Providing a Strong Foundation for Exclusive Marketing Agreement Covering 1,000+ Artists

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MOBQ) ("Mobiquity" or the "Company"), a provider of AI-powered customer acquisition and digital marketing technology, today announced impressive results from its joint marketing campaign with Intercept Music, highlighting the significant growth potential of the companies recently established 12-month exclusive digital marketing services agreement.

The campaign, supporting platinum-selling country music duo LOCASH, combined Intercept Music's artist development and promotional expertise with Mobiquity's proprietary GrowthOSTM marketing technology, delivering substantial audience growth across major streaming and social media platforms.

More importantly, the successful collaboration provides a foundation for a potentially much larger commercial opportunity: making Mobiquity's GrowthOS marketing services available to Intercept Music's network of more than 1,000 artists, creating the potential for meaningful recurring revenue as adoption expands.

Breakout Campaign Demonstrates the Power of GrowthOS

According to the joint campaign case study, key achievements included:



Over 8 million streams generated during the EP campaign.

75% increase in Spotify monthly listeners, from approximately 729,000 to 1.2 million.

250% increase in Pandora monthly listeners, from approximately 200,000 to over 700,000.

More than 20 Spotify editorial playlist additions, contributing to a 12% increase in playlist reach. 23% increase in Facebook followers and a 9% increase in TikTok followers.



The campaign also secured prominent playlist placements across Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Pandora, expanding LOCASH's exposure to music audiences worldwide.

Campaign Success Shows Path to a Bigger Revenue Opportunity

Under the companies' exclusive digital marketing services agreement, Mobiquity has been designated Intercept Music's exclusive digital marketing partner, establishing a commercial framework to offer GrowthOS services throughout Intercept's growing artist network.

Participating artists are expected to have access to marketing services with anticipated monthly fees generally ranging from $1,000 to $2,000 per artist, plus applicable media and data expenditures.

At just 25% participation across Intercept's existing roster, representing approximately 250 artists, the relationship would represent a potential $3 million to $6 million in annualized service revenue, assuming continuous participation for 12 months. Additional media and data expenditures would be separate from these service fees.

These figures illustrate the potential scale of the opportunity and are not guaranteed revenue, contracted commitments or management forecasts.

"This is the type of opportunity we built GrowthOS to capture," said Dean Julia, CEO of Mobiquity Technologies. "The LOCASH campaign demonstrates what our technology can help accomplish when combined with the right industry partner. But the bigger story is what comes next. Rather than building our customer base one artist at a time, we now have an exclusive marketing relationship providing access to a network of more than 1,000 artists. We believe this creates an exciting opportunity to scale our technology, expand our revenue base and build a meaningful recurring-revenue business."

Julia continued, "What is particularly compelling is that this model is not limited to music. We believe the same approach can be replicated across other industries by partnering with organizations that already have established customer relationships. For Mobiquity and its shareholders, this represents an important step in our transition from a traditional advertising technology provider to a scalable AI-powered customer acquisition company."

"The campaign results are an exciting example of what our combined capabilities can accomplish," said Ralph Tashjian, Chairman of Intercept Music. "We have some incredible talent across our roster, including artists such as Maxi Priest, Platinum Catalog featuring John Anderson, Scrimin J Hawkins, Betty Harris, Latin Marcos Manchaca and smooth jazz artist Ron King, who could be among those considered for future joint marketing initiatives. We're excited about the potential to bring these capabilities to more of our artists and help them connect with audiences in new and meaningful ways."

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MOBQ) is an innovative AI-powered technology company transforming how businesses identify, engage and acquire customers. Its proprietary, patent-pending GrowthOSTM platform combines advanced audience intelligence, agentic AI-driven decisioning and automated multichannel marketing execution into a unified customer acquisition operating system. Through its technology portfolio and strategic partnerships, Mobiquity is focused on simplifying digital marketing, improving campaign performance and delivering scalable customer acquisition solutions across multiple industries.

For more information, visit .

About Intercept Music

Intercept Music is an innovative music technology, distribution and artist services company dedicated to empowering independent artists and record labels worldwide. Supporting a network of more than 1,000 artists, Intercept combines digital distribution, strategic marketing, playlist promotion, artist development and monetization solutions within an integrated platform. Through its relationships with leading streaming services, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Pandora, Intercept helps artists expand their global reach, grow their audiences and maximize revenue opportunities.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding GrowthOS, the Intercept Music agreement, artist participation, anticipated service fees, potential revenue opportunities, business expansion and future performance. These statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Historical campaign results reflect multiple promotional activities and do not guarantee comparable future outcomes. No guarantees can be given regarding future campaign performance, artist participation, revenue generation or the financial success of the relationship. Illustrative revenue scenarios are not forecasts or contractual commitments. Risks include the Company's limited financial resources, operating losses, liquidity constraints, need for additional financing, potential shareholder dilution, customer adoption, competitive conditions and ability to commercialize its technology and achieve profitability. Failure to obtain sufficient capital could materially affect the Company's operations and business prospects. Additional risks are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at . Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Mobiquity Technologies

Deep Katyal

...

516-246-9422

Intercept Music

JC Montes

...

1-818-749-0029